Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Poco’s first ever “Ultra” smartphone spotted on certification website

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Poco logo
Xiaomi’s Poco brand is expected to launch its first-ever smartphone named “Ultra.” The device will be part of Poco’s F7 series, which will include multiple versions such as vanilla, Pro, and Ultra.

The unannounced Poco F7 Ultra was recently spotted in the GSMA’s IMEI database with model number 24122RKC7G. Besides that, there’s no other information concerning its specs.

Thankfully, Poco F7 Ultra’s model number suggests that this will be a rebranded Redmi K80. If that proves to be accurate, then Poco’s first Ultra smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which puts it in the flagship category.

Unfortunately, Redmi’s flagship K line hasn’t been officially introduced yet, and little information about the phones leaked online. The only other thing that’s been tipped about the K80 series is that at least one of them will be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Poco F7 Ultra gets listed in the GSMA's IMEI database | Image credit: Erencan Yilmaz via Twitter

While the Redmi K80 is specifically tailored for the Chinese market, the Poco F series will be released globally. Another thing worth mentioning is that reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims the Redmi K80 series will be slightly more expensive than the company’s previous flagships. That means that we should expect the Poco F series to be more expensive too.

We’re expected the Poco F series to be revealed in the coming weeks, probably soon after the Redmi K80 series goes official in China.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless