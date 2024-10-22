Poco’s first ever “Ultra” smartphone spotted on certification website
Up Next:
Xiaomi’s Poco brand is expected to launch its first-ever smartphone named “Ultra.” The device will be part of Poco’s F7 series, which will include multiple versions such as vanilla, Pro, and Ultra.
The unannounced Poco F7 Ultra was recently spotted in the GSMA’s IMEI database with model number 24122RKC7G. Besides that, there’s no other information concerning its specs.
Unfortunately, Redmi’s flagship K line hasn’t been officially introduced yet, and little information about the phones leaked online. The only other thing that’s been tipped about the K80 series is that at least one of them will be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.
While the Redmi K80 is specifically tailored for the Chinese market, the Poco F series will be released globally. Another thing worth mentioning is that reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims the Redmi K80 series will be slightly more expensive than the company’s previous flagships. That means that we should expect the Poco F series to be more expensive too.
We’re expected the Poco F series to be revealed in the coming weeks, probably soon after the Redmi K80 series goes official in China.
The unannounced Poco F7 Ultra was recently spotted in the GSMA’s IMEI database with model number 24122RKC7G. Besides that, there’s no other information concerning its specs.
Thankfully, Poco F7 Ultra’s model number suggests that this will be a rebranded Redmi K80. If that proves to be accurate, then Poco’s first Ultra smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which puts it in the flagship category.
Unfortunately, Redmi’s flagship K line hasn’t been officially introduced yet, and little information about the phones leaked online. The only other thing that’s been tipped about the K80 series is that at least one of them will be powered by a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.
Poco F7 Ultra gets listed in the GSMA's IMEI database | Image credit: Erencan Yilmaz via Twitter
While the Redmi K80 is specifically tailored for the Chinese market, the Poco F series will be released globally. Another thing worth mentioning is that reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims the Redmi K80 series will be slightly more expensive than the company’s previous flagships. That means that we should expect the Poco F series to be more expensive too.
We’re expected the Poco F series to be revealed in the coming weeks, probably soon after the Redmi K80 series goes official in China.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: