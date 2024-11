Flagship killer Redmi K80 series goes official with Snapdragon top-tier chipsets, huge battery

Redmi K80 | Image credits: Redmi

Redmi K80 Pro Automobili Lamborghini SQUADRA CORSE | Image credits: Redmi

But the main difference between the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro is that the latter does indeed come equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is also reflected in the price.The Redmi K80 Pro is available for purchase in China for as low as €485 / $510, while the cheapest K80 model sells for just €330 / $345 , which is crazy for a flagship. Redmi is also selling a K80 Pro “Automobili Lamborghini SQUADRA CORSE” model, which features a custom design, two colors and a customized gift box.