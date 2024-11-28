Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Flagship killer Redmi K80 series goes official with Snapdragon top-tier chipsets, huge battery

Xiaomi
Redmi K80
Redmi K80 | Image credits: Redmi
As expected, Xiaomi’s Redmi debuted yet another flagship, the K80. The new high-end smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and packs an incredibly massive 6,550 mAh battery.

Although it skips this year’s Qualcomm flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Redmi K80 remains a very powerful that shouldn’t be underestimated. Not to mention that the improvements over the K70 model are quite significant.

For example, the Redmi K70 is powered by a much smaller 5,000 mAh battery and packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The Redmi K80 seems to have retained the same 6.67-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution, and 120 Hz refresh rate, but it adds an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

The Redmi K80 comes in many variants based on the amount of memory: 12/256 GB, 16/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, 16 GB/1 TB. However, just like the K70, it lacks microSD card slot, so what you see is what you get.



Unfortunately, the camera setup got a little bit of a downgrade in the sense that there are only two sensors instead of three like on the K70. The K80 features a 50-megapixel OmniVision main camera (1/1.55-inch OVX8000 sensor) and an ultra-wide 8-megapixel camera. On the bright side, the K80 comes with a slightly bigger 20-megapixel selfie snapper, as opposed to K70’s 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Along with the K80, Redmi also introduced a Pro version, which comes with some improvements over the vanilla model. For example, the Redmi K80 Pro features a triple camera setup: 50 MP main + 50 MP telephoto + 32 MP ultra-wide.

Also, the K80 Pro packs a smaller 6,000 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. In comparison, the K80’s 6,550 mAh battery supports “only” 90W wired charging speeds.

Redmi K80 Pro Automobili Lamborghini SQUADRA CORSE | Image credits: Redmi

But the main difference between the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro is that the latter does indeed come equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is also reflected in the price.

The Redmi K80 Pro is available for purchase in China for as low as €485 / $510, while the cheapest K80 model sells for just €330 / $345, which is crazy for a flagship. Redmi is also selling a K80 Pro “Automobili Lamborghini SQUADRA CORSE” model, which features a custom design, two colors and a customized gift box.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

