Plot twist! iPhone 14 Semi-Pro: 3 new cameras make cheapest Apple flagship more than iPhone 13S?

Apple’s cheaper and iPhone 13-looking 2022 flagships just got way more exciting!

Underwhelming? Not really! iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max/Plus could be getting three brand new cameras: That’s 3/3



That’s right! Three out of three brand new cameras could very well be coming to what was supposed to be one of the most unimpressive iPhone upgrades in the past five years! That’s right!brand new cameras could very well be coming to what was supposed to be one of the most unimpressive iPhone upgrades in the past five years!





We're talking a brand new front-facing camera with auto-focus, a new ultra-wide-angle camera with better low-light performance and Macro Mode, and even a new and larger primary camera sensor!





Let's break it down one by one...

Big AF front-facing upgrades coming to the compact iPhone 14 and bigger iPhone 14 Max/Plus

Starting from the front, although the Face ID system on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max/Plus won't be visually changed compared to the Pro models, which are getting the new pill-shaped cutout, the iPhone 14 series is expected to get the exact same brand new selfie camera as the iPhone 14 Pros.



Apple’s expected to finally, and for the first time ever, bring auto-focus to the selfie shooters of all new iPhones. This will not only put the iPhone 14 on par with what’s expected to be a much more expensive iPhone 14 Pro, but it’d also give it a big leg-up in the smartphone industry as a whole!



Currently, only two Android flagship phones that are in the iPhone 14’s price category have AF on their selfie cameras - the Galaxy S22/S22+ and Huawei’s P50 Pro flagship. Of course, the latter isn’t really competing with anyone due to the fact that it doesn’t support Google apps by default.



The auto-focus enabled camera on the



It’s highly likely that Apple will be bringing other improvements to the front-facing camera of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, such as a wider aperture, a bigger sensor, and an upgraded processing algorithm for more accurate skin tones, which is an area Apple’s phones have been lacking behind in for ages.



