Update to iOS 15.2 beta 2 adds off switch for Macro Mode

Update to iOS 15.2 beta 2 adds off switch for Macro Mode1
The other day we told you about some of the new features that Apple included in iOS 15.2 beta 2 including Legacy Contact. From Settings go to "Password and Security" > "Legacy Contact" and "choose someone you trust to have access to the data in your account after your death." Gruesome but necessary if you store important financial documents on your iPhone.
According to iClarified, to enable the toggle switch that will let you turn off Macro mode, go to Settings > Camera and turn off Auto Macro Mode. At the bottom left of your camera view, you'll find a toggle button for Macro Mode. Turn that button off and your iPhone won't automatically turn on Macro Mode whenever you get close to a subject matter.
Right now you need to be a member of the iOS beta software program in order to get these features along with some other ones on your iPhone. You can join the program by tapping on this link and following the directions. Or you can simply wait for Apple to release the stable version of iOS 15.2 which might still be several weeks away.