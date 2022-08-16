 Android 13 update might have led to the disappearance of a new Pixel search feature - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Android 13 update might have led to the disappearance of a new Pixel search feature

Android Software updates Google
@wolfcallsputs
Android 13 update might have led to the disappearance of a new Pixel search feature
It appears that the Android 13 update has removed a new feature found on Pixel handsets that appeared on versions of the Android 13 beta. This was a unified search feature than aligned the search bar found on the bottom of Pixel home screens with the search bar found at the top of the Pixel app drawer. For example, with Android 13 beta 4.1 loaded, both search bars generated results from the web and the Pixel phone.

With the update to Android 13, the feature was seen briefly after installing the new build but disappeared following a reboot of the phone. You can tell the difference because when the two search bars were unified they both looked the same with the Google "G" logo on the left of the field with the Assistant microphone icon and the Google Lens icon on the right side of the search field. After the unified search feature unceremoniously disappeared, only the search bar on the home screen looks like this as the one on top of the app drawer now says "Search your phone and more" in the field.

Google spoke with 9to5Google and it seems that the crew in Mountain View is familiar with the problem. Google said that the unified search will return in an "upcoming release." If you have yet to install Android 13 on your Pixel phone, go to Settings > System > System update. If you've been a member of the Android 13 beta program, once you have the stable version of Android 13 installed, you have a limited time to exit the beta program without having to wipe your phone.

To do that, go to the Android Beta Program website, tap the box that says "View your eligible devices" and tap the opt-out box under the image of your eligible device. As long as you have Android 13 installed, now would be a good time to exit the beta program without having to delete the data from your phone.

The Android 13 update arrived much earlier than expected when it was dropped by Google yesterday, August 15th. Last year, Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel users until October 19th. Google got off to an early start by releasing the first Developer Preview of Android 13 in February. A timeline released by Google at the time hinted at a September release for Android 13.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The taskbar on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also come to older Z Folds
The taskbar on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could also come to older Z Folds
Some Pixel users receive update for Android 12 instead of 13
Some Pixel users receive update for Android 12 instead of 13
25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey
25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey
Android has written off Face ID way too soon
Android has written off Face ID way too soon
Galaxy Watch 5 is thicker and heavier than Samsung led us to believe
Galaxy Watch 5 is thicker and heavier than Samsung led us to believe
Redesigned entry-level iPad has reportedly entered production
Redesigned entry-level iPad has reportedly entered production

Popular stories

T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Best Buy still has Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Pro on sale at a great price (not for long)
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Lightning Amazon deal brings Google's Android 13-eligible Pixel 4 down to an insane price
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and discontinuing the Galaxy Z Fold 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless