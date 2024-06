Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal

Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! Grab the Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch for $100 off its price on Amazon. The watch has a stylish design and boasts a plethora of features. It's an awesome choice for a Pixel user on a budget. So, act fast and get one for less now! $100 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

While Amazon has been offering this discount for a few weeks now, the deal remains just as unmissable as it was on day one. Moreover, you never know when the retailer will turn it into a thing of the past. Therefore, acting fast is crucial here, as the discount may expire soon, and you definitely don't want to miss out on it.Granted, one of the reasons why this sleek wearable may be discounted so much, is the fact that it's now advancing in age. After all, the watch was released back in 2022.Nevertheless, the Pixel Watch is still a premium device, boasting a plethora of health-tracking features. It's even capable of tracking your heart rate every second.In addition to its health tracking, the timepiece runs on Wear OS, which means you'll have access to the Google Play Store and all the gazillion watch faces it offers directly on your wrist.Another thing worth mentioning is that the watch delivers an all-day battery life. That's an achievement because it had to be charged twice a day when it first came out, making it hard to recommend. But now, it offers battery life similar to that of most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches.So, if you are in the market for a new smartwatch and don't want to shell out huge amounts of cash on one, the Pixel Watch is the wearable to go for. It's loaded with features and is a real steal at its current $100 discount. Therefore, don't hesitate! Snag one at a discounted price while you can!