Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
The Pixel Watch was Google's first attempt to join the smartwatch race, and it's now your best way to enter the premium smartwatch segment on the cheap. Amazon is selling the Wi-Fi version of this stylish timepiece at a sweet $100 discount, letting you snag a unit for less than $180 through this deal.

While Amazon has been offering this discount for a few weeks now, the deal remains just as unmissable as it was on day one. Moreover, you never know when the retailer will turn it into a thing of the past. Therefore, acting fast is crucial here, as the discount may expire soon, and you definitely don't want to miss out on it.

Granted, one of the reasons why this sleek wearable may be discounted so much, is the fact that it's now advancing in age. After all, the watch was released back in 2022.

Nevertheless, the Pixel Watch is still a premium device, boasting a plethora of health-tracking features. It's even capable of tracking your heart rate every second.

In addition to its health tracking, the timepiece runs on Wear OS, which means you'll have access to the Google Play Store and all the gazillion watch faces it offers directly on your wrist.

Another thing worth mentioning is that the watch delivers an all-day battery life. That's an achievement because it had to be charged twice a day when it first came out, making it hard to recommend. But now, it offers battery life similar to that of most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches.

So, if you are in the market for a new smartwatch and don't want to shell out huge amounts of cash on one, the Pixel Watch is the wearable to go for. It's loaded with features and is a real steal at its current $100 discount. Therefore, don't hesitate! Snag one at a discounted price while you can!
