Pixel Watch 3: Is it dust and waterproof?
Now that the Pixel Watch 3 is official, we've got to answer this very simple, but logical – and moreover, important – question: is it dustproof and is it waterproof?
Smartwatches are timepieces that are not just stylish, but also pack powerful technology inside. That's why it's mandatory to know how much dust and water exposure your expensive wrist wearable can take.
The Google Pixel Watch 3’s circular design (its own trademark) is made with 100% recycled aluminum and comes in an array of classic and trendy colors. As you know, it's available in two sizes:
Both sizes come in the classic Matte Black Aluminum case with an Obsidian band and Polished Silver Aluminum with a Porcelain band. The 45 mm watch is also available in Matte Hazel Aluminum with a Hazel band, and the 41 mm model comes in Champagne Gold Aluminum with a Hazel band, as well as Polished Silver Aluminum with a Rose Quartz band.
The Pixel Watch 3 is IP68-rated against dust and water.
The IP rating consists of two digits that have different meanings. The first is related to dust protection and the other linked to water-resistance.
The duration of this test is set in agreement with the watch’s manufacturer, so there isn't a universal standard for it. However, an IP68-rated watch should handle the following conditions well:
The above is a guideline. Google itself says that the Pixel Watch 3 is designed to comply with a water protection rating of 5 ATM under ISO standard 22810:2010 and with a dust and water protection rating IP68 under IEC standard 60529 when each device leaves the factory, but it is not waterproof or dustproof.
As Google puts it:
Well, a rating of IP69 means that you have a watch, which is completely protected against dust, and has been tested against close-range spraying of high-pressure hot water.
Let's delve a bit deeper into the matter:
One more extremely important smartwatch aspect: battery like. The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 watch packs a 35% bigger battery and it's claimed to last up to 36 hours with all its bells and whistles turned on.
Pixel Watch 3 levels of protection
Water resistance and dust resistance are not permanent conditions, and will diminish or be lost over time due to normal wear and tear, device repair, disassembly, or damage. Google Pixel Watch is not drop/impact proof and dropping your device may result in loss of water and dust resistance. [...] Google Pixel Watch is designed to be used in shallow water and should not be used for activities involving water at high velocity or high temperature.
– From Google's Pixel Watch 3 technical specifications
Is there any higher IP rating?
Well, a rating of IP69 means that you have a watch, which is completely protected against dust, and has been tested against close-range spraying of high-pressure hot water.
In other words, it means that if your watch is IP69-rated, it will be fine if you take hot showers with it, even if the stream is more intense.
Let's delve a bit deeper into the matter:
- A Dust rating of X indicates that the watch hasn't been tested for dust resistance, while a rating of 0 means it offers no meaningful protection against dust.
- Dust ratings from 1 to 4 show the size of particles that can penetrate the device, with lower numbers allowing larger items. For example, a rating of 2 means that the device is protected against solid objects over 12mm, e.g., fingers. A rating of 5 signifies that while the device has some minor dust entry points, it is generally well protected.
- For water resistance, ratings of 7 and 8 are the only ones that test submersion, with a rating of 7 indicating the device can withstand being submerged at a depth of 39 inches (1 meter) for up to 30 minutes.
- A rating of 9 is unique in that it tests the device against high-temperature water spray, ensuring it can handle hot showers without issue.
What's the battery life like?
One more extremely important smartwatch aspect: battery like. The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 watch packs a 35% bigger battery and it's claimed to last up to 36 hours with all its bells and whistles turned on.
