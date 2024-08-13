Pixel Watch 3: Is it dust and waterproof?

important

A Dust rating of X indicates that the watch hasn't been tested for dust resistance, while a rating of 0 means it offers no meaningful protection against dust.

Dust ratings from 1 to 4 show the size of particles that can penetrate the device, with lower numbers allowing larger items. For example, a rating of 2 means that the device is protected against solid objects over 12mm, e.g., fingers. A rating of 5 signifies that while the device has some minor dust entry points, it is generally well protected.

For water resistance, ratings of 7 and 8 are the only ones that test submersion, with a rating of 7 indicating the device can withstand being submerged at a depth of 39 inches (1 meter) for up to 30 minutes.

A rating of 9 is unique in that it tests the device against high-temperature water spray, ensuring it can handle hot showers without issue.

The Google Pixel Watch 3’s circular design (its own trademark) is made with 100% recycled aluminum and comes in an array of classic and trendy colors. As you know, it's available in two sizes:Both sizes come in the classic Matte Black Aluminum case with an Obsidian band and Polished Silver Aluminum with a Porcelain band. The 45 mm watch is also available in Matte Hazel Aluminum with a Hazel band, and the 41 mm model comes in Champagne Gold Aluminum with a Hazel band, as well as Polished Silver Aluminum with a Rose Quartz band.Theis-rated against dust and water.The IP rating consists of two digits that have different meanings. The first is related to dust protection and the other linked to water-resistance.That means that the rating of 6 translates to the watch being completely dust-proof – at least by the IP's ratings. The second digit is 8 and it means: top-quality water-resistance. It means that the watch has been tested via submerging it in water deep up to 9.8 ft (3 m) in water for an undisclosed amount of time.The duration of this test is set in agreement with the watch’s manufacturer, so there isn't a universal standard for it. However, an IP68-rated watch should handle the following conditions well:The above is a guideline. Google itself says that theis designed to comply with a water protection rating of 5 ATM under ISO standard 22810:2010 and with a dust and water protection rating IP68 under IEC standard 60529 when each device leaves the factory,As Google puts it:Well, a rating of IP69 means that you have a watch, which is completely protected against dust, and has been tested against close-range spraying of high-pressure hot water.In other words, it means that if your watch is IP69-rated, it will be fine if you take hot showers with it, even if the stream is more intense.Let's delve a bit deeper into the matter:One more extremely important smartwatch aspect: battery like. The 45mmwatch packs a 35% bigger battery and it's claimed to last up to 36 hours with all its bells and whistles turned on.