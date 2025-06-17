Premium Pixel Watch 3 is still selling at a lovely discount, but it may not last long
You can save on both the 41mm and 45mm Wi-Fi-only and LTE models. Don't wait around!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel Watch 3 is among the best smartwatches on the market. It's also the top choice for Pixel users looking to upgrade their wrist game. But there is one issue—its sleek look and a plethora of features come at a cost.
Yep! With a starting price of about $350, Google's latest smartwatch is far from budget-friendly, making it a tough sell. Fortunately, from time to time, retailers offer it at discounted prices, letting you score one for much less than usual. And guess what? You can save on this sleek timepiece right now.
Amazon is offering a sweet $50 discount on the black-colored Wi-Fi-only model. Plus, both the 41mm and 45mm sizes are selling at the same price cut, letting you grab the one that best fits your wrist. And if you need cellular connectivity as well, feel free to go for the 41mm LTE model, which is discounted by $70 and can be yours for just under $380.
We encourage you to act fast and take advantage of these deals now! The discounts have been available for a while and may expire soon. In fact, a few weeks ago, all variants and color options of the smartwatch were discounted by either $50 or $70. Now, only a few versions are selling at lower prices. So, don't wait around, as this bad boy brings a lot to the table.
Since it runs on Wear OS, you'll also be able to download third-party apps directly from the Google Play Store, all while enjoying an all-day battery life.
So, yeah! The Pixel Watch 3 is absolutely worth getting, especially now that you can grab it for less. Don't hesitate—save today!
Yep! With a starting price of about $350, Google's latest smartwatch is far from budget-friendly, making it a tough sell. Fortunately, from time to time, retailers offer it at discounted prices, letting you score one for much less than usual. And guess what? You can save on this sleek timepiece right now.
Amazon is offering a sweet $50 discount on the black-colored Wi-Fi-only model. Plus, both the 41mm and 45mm sizes are selling at the same price cut, letting you grab the one that best fits your wrist. And if you need cellular connectivity as well, feel free to go for the 41mm LTE model, which is discounted by $70 and can be yours for just under $380.
We encourage you to act fast and take advantage of these deals now! The discounts have been available for a while and may expire soon. In fact, a few weeks ago, all variants and color options of the smartwatch were discounted by either $50 or $70. Now, only a few versions are selling at lower prices. So, don't wait around, as this bad boy brings a lot to the table.
Its fancy dome-like design allows it to complement every attire, including expensive suits. Then there are the countless features it comes with. As a true high-end smartwatch, it supports all the health-tracking functionalities you expect to find on a premium timepiece. It even boasts a temperature sensor.
Since it runs on Wear OS, you'll also be able to download third-party apps directly from the Google Play Store, all while enjoying an all-day battery life.
So, yeah! The Pixel Watch 3 is absolutely worth getting, especially now that you can grab it for less. Don't hesitate—save today!
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: