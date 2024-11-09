Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing a Pixel Watch 2
If you're a Pixel user in the market for a new smartwatch, we encourage you to go for the Pixel Watch 2. Yes, we know it's an older-gen wearable, and we techies tend to stay away from those; however, its Wi-Fi version is on sale on Amazon, and we think it offers an even bigger bang for your buck at its current price.

Right now, you can grab one for just under $180, meaning you'll score sweet savings of $70 if you take advantage of this offer. This is the biggest discount this version of the wearable has ever received from the e-commerce giant, making this promo even more tempting. We encourage you to get yours as soon as possible, as there's no visible timer, so it could expire quickly.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: Save $70 on Amazon!

The Wi-Fi only model of the Google Pixel Watch 2 is available for $70 off its price on Amazon. This means you can get one for just under $180, which makes this bad boy a steal. The watch is full of features, has a stylish design and is a true bargain right now. Don't hesitate! Get yours now!
$70 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


Google's Pixel Watch 2 is sleek and pairs well with an expensive suit, thanks to its fancy dome-like design. Additionally, it packs all the health-tracking features a high-end smartwatch should come with, including a skin temperature sensor. It also runs on Wear OS, meaning it supports Google's Play Store, and you'll be able to download a plethora of apps.

Its battery life could have been better. It will get you through the day without top-ups, but you'll probably need to charge it every night. Granted, this is normal for such a smartwatch, as regular Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches have similar battery life. Nonetheless, there are wearables that can last days on a single charge, so it's not ideal. On the positive side, the watch can reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes, which is great if you need a quick top-up.

All in all, the Pixel Watch 2 is still among the best smartwatches around, with its sleek design and tons of features. And right now, it's even more tempting at its price on Amazon. Therefore, act fast and grab yours before the sale ends.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
22 stories
09 Nov, 2024
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
08 Nov, 2024
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
23 Oct, 2024
The Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 2 can be yours for under $200 on Amazon right now
14 Oct, 2024
The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is on sale at bargain price, making it absolutely irresistible
08 Oct, 2024
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it

Latest News

OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless