Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices

If you're a Pixel user in the market for a new smartwatch, we encourage you to go for the Pixel Watch 2. Yes, we know it's an older-gen wearable, and we techies tend to stay away from those; however, its Wi-Fi version is on sale on Amazon, and we think it offers an even bigger bang for your buck at its current price.
Google's Pixel Watch 2 is sleek and pairs well with an expensive suit, thanks to its fancy dome-like design. Additionally, it packs all the health-tracking features a high-end smartwatch should come with, including a skin temperature sensor. It also runs on Wear OS, meaning it supports Google's Play Store, and you'll be able to download a plethora of apps.
Right now, you can grab one for just under $180, meaning you'll score sweet savings of $70 if you take advantage of this offer. This is the biggest discount this version of the wearable has ever received from the e-commerce giant, making this promo even more tempting. We encourage you to get yours as soon as possible, as there's no visible timer, so it could expire quickly.
Its battery life could have been better. It will get you through the day without top-ups, but you'll probably need to charge it every night. Granted, this is normal for such a smartwatch, as regular Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches have similar battery life. Nonetheless, there are wearables that can last days on a single charge, so it's not ideal. On the positive side, the watch can reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes, which is great if you need a quick top-up.
All in all, the Pixel Watch 2 is still among the best smartwatches around, with its sleek design and tons of features. And right now, it's even more tempting at its price on Amazon. Therefore, act fast and grab yours before the sale ends.
