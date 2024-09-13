Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is selling at a new all-time low price on Amazon right now

A person wearing a black Pixel Watch 2
If you are a Pixel user in the market for a new smartwatch, we suggest checking out the Pixel Watch 2, Google's ex-flagship wearable. Right now, the LTE version of this beautiful timepiece is on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon, letting you get one for just under $300. That's the biggest discount this bad boy has ever seen on Amazon, so act fast and grab one while it's still on sale at its best price.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: Save $100 on Amazon!

Get the LTE-powered Google Pixel Watch 2 at its best price on Amazon and save $100 in the process. The watch is loaded with features, has a sleek look and is an even better bargain right now. Don't hesitate and get one for less with this deal now!
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


In addition to an extremely stylish design that can complement even more formal attire, Google's second-gen smartwatch packs all the functionalities you expect to find on a top-tier wearable. It even comes with a skin temperature sensor that lets your trusty timepiece warn you if you might be getting ill. Moreover, the fact that the watch runs on Wear OS means it supports Google's Play Store, and you'll have a plethora of apps and watch faces to download.

As for battery life, the Pixel Watch 2 should get you through the whole day without needing a charge, but you'll likely need to top it up overnight. We understand that this isn't ideal, but this is typical for such a smartwatch. Samsung's Galaxy Watches and Apple's Apple Watches have similar battery life as well. The good news is that the Pixel Watch 2 charges faster than its predecessor, hitting 50% in just 30 minutes. Still, a full charge takes about 80 minutes.

All in all, the Pixel Watch 2 is among the best smartwatches money can buy, with its stylish look and great number of features. So, act quickly! Tap the deal button in this article and get your Pixel Watch 2 at a heavily discounted price today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

