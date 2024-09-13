The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is selling at a new all-time low price on Amazon right now
If you are a Pixel user in the market for a new smartwatch, we suggest checking out the Pixel Watch 2, Google's ex-flagship wearable. Right now, the LTE version of this beautiful timepiece is on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon, letting you get one for just under $300. That's the biggest discount this bad boy has ever seen on Amazon, so act fast and grab one while it's still on sale at its best price.
In addition to an extremely stylish design that can complement even more formal attire, Google's second-gen smartwatch packs all the functionalities you expect to find on a top-tier wearable. It even comes with a skin temperature sensor that lets your trusty timepiece warn you if you might be getting ill. Moreover, the fact that the watch runs on Wear OS means it supports Google's Play Store, and you'll have a plethora of apps and watch faces to download.
All in all, the Pixel Watch 2 is among the best smartwatches money can buy, with its stylish look and great number of features. So, act quickly! Tap the deal button in this article and get your Pixel Watch 2 at a heavily discounted price today!
As for battery life, the Pixel Watch 2 should get you through the whole day without needing a charge, but you'll likely need to top it up overnight. We understand that this isn't ideal, but this is typical for such a smartwatch. Samsung's Galaxy Watches and Apple's Apple Watches have similar battery life as well. The good news is that the Pixel Watch 2 charges faster than its predecessor, hitting 50% in just 30 minutes. Still, a full charge takes about 80 minutes.
