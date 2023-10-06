Don’t try to put your OG Pixel Watch case on the Pixel Watch 2, they’re not that identical
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel Watch 2 is mighty cool, but naturally the limelight at the Made by Google event the other day was hijacked by the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Packing a new Snapdragon W5 chip, new sensors and new features, Google's second-gen smartwatch was dubbed as “very similar” and even “identical” in terms of design compared to the original device.
Both smart timepieces have the distinct waterdrop stylish design and the same overall size. The watch crown on the Pixel Watch 2 is slightly bigger than the one on the previous model. Also, the second button is vaguely different and lastly, the microphone cutout on the other side has been repositioned.
The problem was spotted at different Amazon retailers, who now specifically list their Pixel Watch cases as “not for Pixel Watch 2”, having spotted the difference.
Packing a new Snapdragon W5 chip, new sensors and new features, Google's second-gen smartwatch was dubbed as “very similar” and even “identical” in terms of design compared to the original device.
That turns out not to be the case, as physical differences between the two watches turn out to be present (via 9to5Google). The hardware distinctness might be hard to spot right away, but it’s enough to make the protective watch cases from the Pixel Watch not fit the Pixel Watch 2.
Both smart timepieces have the distinct waterdrop stylish design and the same overall size. The watch crown on the Pixel Watch 2 is slightly bigger than the one on the previous model. Also, the second button is vaguely different and lastly, the microphone cutout on the other side has been repositioned.
So, if a given Pixel Watch 1 case involves covering the crown and/or the button – as many watch accessories do – it simply won’t fit properly on the Pixel Watch 2.
The problem was spotted at different Amazon retailers, who now specifically list their Pixel Watch cases as “not for Pixel Watch 2”, having spotted the difference.
Things that are NOT allowed: