See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is on sale at bargain price, making it absolutely irresistible

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person wearing a Pixel Watch 2 on their wrist
October Prime Day came and went, and now we're all eager for the awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. However, if you are a Pixel user looking for a new smartwatch and don't want to wait until November, we suggest getting the Pixel Watch 2 with this deal today!

Amazon is currently offering a lovely $70 discount on the LTE version of Google's ex-flagship smartwatch. This allows you to score a unit for less than $230, which is a great offer considering how much this fella puts on the table.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: Save $70 on Amazon!

The LTE-powered Google Pixel Watch 2 is available for $70 off its price on Amazon. This means you can snag one for just under $230. The watch is loaded with features, has a stylish look and is a true bargain right now. Don't hesitate—save on one now!
$70 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


Boasting a sleek dome-like design, it can complement both casual and official attire. In addition, it's loaded with health-tracking features and even packs a skin temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, you'll have tons of apps and watch faces to choose from, as it supports Google's Play Store.

As for its battery life, our friend will keep you going all day, but you'll probably need to charge it overnight. It's not the most impressive battery life, but it's actually pretty normal for such a smartwatch, as most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches have similar battery life. The good news is that it charges faster than the first version — reaching 50% in only 30 minutes. However, a full charge still takes around 80 minutes.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 2 is one of the top smartwatches out there, thanks to its sleek design and a plethora of features. It's even more irresistible at its current price on Amazon. So, don't miss out! Hit that deal button, which is located at the beginning of this article, and snag your Pixel Watch 2 at a sweet discount now while the offer lasts!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
19 stories
14 Oct, 2024
The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is on sale at bargain price, making it absolutely irresistible
08 Oct, 2024
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
30 Aug, 2024
Limited-time deal cuts 45% off the Pixel Watch LTE's price, bringing it to new all-time low
20 Aug, 2024
The stylish Pixel Watch 2 gets a juicy price cut at Amazon
13 Aug, 2024
The Pixel Watch with LTE is a real treat for bargain hunters at $100 off its price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now
Google's permanently discounted Pixel Watch 2 is temporarily marked down to a bonkers price now

Latest News

Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon
The incredible Garmin Forerunner 965 is sweetly discounted by $110 at Amazon
Extraordinary new Best Buy deal slashes $500 off Microsoft's extraordinary new Surface Pro
Extraordinary new Best Buy deal slashes $500 off Microsoft's extraordinary new Surface Pro
Samsung may amp up Good Lock customization options with One UI 7
Samsung may amp up Good Lock customization options with One UI 7
Android users of Google Meet could be getting AI-generated backgrounds soon
Android users of Google Meet could be getting AI-generated backgrounds soon
Android Automotive debuts on motorcycles with KTM leading the way
Android Automotive debuts on motorcycles with KTM leading the way
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless