The Pixel Watch 2 LTE is on sale at bargain price, making it absolutely irresistible
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
October Prime Day came and went, and now we're all eager for the awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. However, if you are a Pixel user looking for a new smartwatch and don't want to wait until November, we suggest getting the Pixel Watch 2 with this deal today!
Amazon is currently offering a lovely $70 discount on the LTE version of Google's ex-flagship smartwatch. This allows you to score a unit for less than $230, which is a great offer considering how much this fella puts on the table.
Boasting a sleek dome-like design, it can complement both casual and official attire. In addition, it's loaded with health-tracking features and even packs a skin temperature sensor. And since it runs on Wear OS, you'll have tons of apps and watch faces to choose from, as it supports Google's Play Store.
As for its battery life, our friend will keep you going all day, but you'll probably need to charge it overnight. It's not the most impressive battery life, but it's actually pretty normal for such a smartwatch, as most Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches have similar battery life. The good news is that it charges faster than the first version — reaching 50% in only 30 minutes. However, a full charge still takes around 80 minutes.
Overall, the Pixel Watch 2 is one of the top smartwatches out there, thanks to its sleek design and a plethora of features. It's even more irresistible at its current price on Amazon. So, don't miss out! Hit that deal button, which is located at the beginning of this article, and snag your Pixel Watch 2 at a sweet discount now while the offer lasts!
