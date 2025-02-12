Pixel users could get cool feature that aggregates messages from "besties" in one place

Over the years there have been several attempts to create a feature for a phone that would consolidate all of a user's social media accounts and have all messages and content sent to the user surface in one place. HTC's Sense user interface 'kind of sort of' had this with BlinkFeed. This feature allowed a user to view all of his social media content and content from other favored sources (news, calendar, weather, etc.) in one location. This saved the user from having to open multiple apps to stay updated.





BlackBerry was also close to offering a social media aggregation feature with its BlackBerry Hub. The latter would show users their SMS and BBM messages along with their social media feeds, and the latest updates from contacts all found in one inbox. Like HTC Sense, BlackBerry OS is no more.







Now there is talk that Google is working on a similar feature that will be exclusive to Pixel users. Called 'Pixel Besties,' users will be able to read messages from across different platforms sent by contacts deemed important by the user. The feature had originally been prepped with the names VIP and Besties and the latest report uses the name Pixel Besties. Once this aggregator becomes available, Pixel users will be able to add favored contacts to a dedicated 'besties' list.





Once a contact is added to the 'besties list,' any messages sent to you by this contact from a supported platform will be put into a unified view with messages and calls highlighted. WhatsApp could be the first supported platform. There is also speculation that 'Pixel Besties' will be found inside a new app called Pixel Relationship which could be disseminated to the Pixel 6 and later devices with the next Pixel Feature drop due out next month.





The app might even have a widget that will show aggregated bestie messages from Google Messages and WhatsApp right on the home screen of a Pixel user. WhatsApp v2.25.3.22 beta revealed a Pixel Besties API content provider that WhatsApp can access to share and post information about messages and calls related to the 'Pixel Besties' feature. We could see similar Pixel Besties API content providers appear in the Google Messages and Facebook Messages apps.

