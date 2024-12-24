Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update





Pixel 9 series models turned out to be no defense against this buggy update. A Owning one of the latestseries models turned out to be no defense against this buggy update. A Pixel 9 Pro user, posting in a different Reddit thread , said that his phone loses mobile data resulting in an exclamation mark appearing in the phone's status bar. He tried to reset his phone's mobile network settings although this did not help fix the problem.





RobinHirst11 . The latter's post says that the December security update is behind the data connectivity problems that Pixel users have been reporting. At the same time, others didn't have any luck after resetting their Pixel's mobile network settings, if your Pixel isn't able to stay connected to mobile data you might want to try it out anyway by going to Settings > System > Reset options > Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth .

Keep in mind that if you do reset your Pixel's mobile network setting you will lose all saved Wi-Fi passwords and Bluetooth pairings. Keep in mind that while affected Pixel devices were having issues with their data connectivity, the phones still were able to make and take phone calls.





Another possible fix is to deactivate the 4G/VoLTE calling feature by going to Settings > Network & Internet > SIMs > Provider's name and disable Wi-Fi calling .





Pixel 6 , Despite all of the messages on social media, by all indications the issue is not as widespread as it seems. Still, it is important to let those with a Pixel 6 Pro or older model know what has been happening to those with a similar phone after installing the latest update. Google has not yet officially mentioned this issue thus there is no update we are expecting at this time to fix the problem.





So at this point if your Pixel is experiencing issues with data connectivity after installing the latest security update, you can try resetting the mobile network settings or deactivate 4G/VoLTE. Let us know if either of these fixes works for you by dropping a comment in the box below.

