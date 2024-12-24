Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google
The Pixel 9 Pro camera bar is seen with the word Google on the left of the phone and Pixel 9 Pro on the right.
Some Pixel users who installed the December security update earlier this month are now complaining that their devices are losing data connectivity following the installation of the update. The models involved include the Pixel 6 series through the Pixel 9 line. One Reddit user said that after installing the latest update on his Pixel 7, his phone started to overheat and the device would lose mobile data connectivity. He said that the latest update broke his phone. A Pixel 8 user was having the same issues after installing the update.

Owning one of the latest Pixel 9 series models turned out to be no defense against this buggy update. A Pixel 9 Pro user, posting in a different Reddit thread, said that his phone loses mobile data resulting in an exclamation mark appearing in the phone's status bar. He tried to reset his phone's mobile network settings although this did not help fix the problem.

Resetting the mobile network settings was suggested by another Pixel user who posted on the Pixel Phone Help support page under the user name RobinHirst11. The latter's post says that the December security update is behind the data connectivity problems that Pixel users have been reporting. At the same time, others didn't have any luck after resetting their Pixel's mobile network settings, if your Pixel isn't able to stay connected to mobile data you might want to try it out anyway by going to Settings > System > Reset options > Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth.

Keep in mind that if you do reset your Pixel's mobile network setting you will lose all saved Wi-Fi passwords and Bluetooth pairings. Keep in mind that while affected Pixel devices were having issues with their data connectivity, the phones still were able to make and take phone calls.

Another possible fix is to deactivate the 4G/VoLTE calling feature by going to Settings > Network & InternetSIMs > Provider's name and disable Wi-Fi calling.

Despite all of the messages on social media, by all indications the issue is not as widespread as it seems. Still, it is important to let those with a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro or older model know what has been happening to those with a similar phone after installing the latest update. Google has not yet officially mentioned this issue thus there is no update we are expecting at this time to fix the problem.

So at this point if your Pixel is experiencing issues with data connectivity after installing the latest security update, you can try resetting the mobile network settings or deactivate 4G/VoLTE. Let us know if either of these fixes works for you by dropping a comment in the box below.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas

Latest News

Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Next AirPods Pro shape up as a health-tracking tool
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
Landmark ruling favors WhatsApp in legal fight against government-grade spyware company
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
This European country bans TikTok, Trump wants to keep it live in the US
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
The clock is ticking on this lovely Pixel 9 Pro Fold bargain at Amazon
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
How to get a free hotspot and internet service from T-Mobile
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
U.S. Commerce Secretary calls chip sanctions against China "a fool's errand"
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless