Major issue with key feature is making Pixel users' lives "miserable"



Pixel users depending on their phones' alarms to wake them in the morning have been showing up late for work, late for school, and late for appointments. One Pixel owner complained on Reddit that he has multiple alarms set to go off each morning and all of them have stopped working making his life, as he puts it, "miserable." He has nothing set that would block the alarms (such as Do Not Disturb or an "aggressive" battery saving mode) and he hikes his volume to the maximum setting each night before bedtime. However, when he gets up in the morning, the volume setting drops to "0" and this has happened numerous times.





Some have blamed the March Pixel Feature Drop sent to compatible Pixel devices earlier this month. Others blame Gemini AI because asking it to turn off a timer or alarm that has been set results in all future alarms and timers getting turned off. You might want to turn off your alarms and timers manually to prevent this. Another recommendation came from a Pixel user who suggests that users install an app called Volume Lock ( available for free from the Google Play Store ) which locks the volume setting on your phone and prevents accidental changes from occurring.













Some have suggested trying a factory reset to make things right. Make sure you have a backup in place before wiping your Pixel. You could also wait until Google issues a software update to fix this problem or, I know this is thinking outside the box, you can purchase a cheap alarm clock and set it just in case your Pixel fails to get you up.

