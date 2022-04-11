 Latest Pixel bug quietly changes ringtone and alarm sounds - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Android Google

Latest Pixel bug quietly changes ringtone and alarm sounds

Anam Hamid
By
0
Latest Pixel bug quietly changes ringtone and alarm sounds
There is a new Pixel bug in town that quietly changes ringtone and alarm sounds.

Per a thread on Reddit, ringtone and alarm and notification sounds are changing on their own on some Pixel phones. Users report that they were startled to hear unfamiliar sounds coming out of their Google phones out of the blue. Google started rolling out the April update a week back, and it may have introduced this bug.

9to5Google reports that their Pixel 6 Pro which is on Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1 has also been impacted. The outlet adds that the sounds were changed to "87_r80_gcam_o_video_start," "reverse_charging_start," and "Mash-up," and adds that these appear to be sound files that are usually not selectable to users in the Sounds picker.

The problem doesn't seem to be widespread, but if you are one of those unlucky few affected by the bug, with any luck you should be able to change the new sounds randomly selected by your Pixel phone. One user says that they weren't able to find their old ringtone, which suggests the bug may be wiping out the default sounds.

For now, it appears that the only the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 have been affected. The latter is in news every other day, not because it's Google's best phone to date, but because it's full of bugs. Google is continuously playing whack a mole, so hopefully, it will roll out a fix for the new bug soon.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel At a Glance widget will make grocery deliveries less of a headache
by Anam Hamid,  0
Pixel At a Glance widget will make grocery deliveries less of a headache
Seeking to lower its reliance on China, Apple starts iPhone 13 production in India
by Alan Friedman,  0
Seeking to lower its reliance on China, Apple starts iPhone 13 production in India
Galaxy S22 FE and S23 will likely stick with in-house chips
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy S22 FE and S23 will likely stick with in-house chips
Fitbit gets FDA approval to use its algorithm to detect a serious heart condition
by Alan Friedman,  0
Fitbit gets FDA approval to use its algorithm to detect a serious heart condition
Best Buy has the 'unlocked' Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on sale at up to $300 off
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Best Buy has the 'unlocked' Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on sale at up to $300 off
-$300
Microsoft's unlocked Surface Duo 2 scores a huge $500 discount with no strings attached
by Adrian Diaconescu,  4
Microsoft's unlocked Surface Duo 2 scores a huge $500 discount with no strings attached
-$500
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless