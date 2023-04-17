Pixel Tablet arrival will be perfectly timed to steal Galaxy Tab S9's thunder: report

Apple's iPads dominate the market by a long shot and although Samsung is a distant second, the South Korean giant has steadily been increasing its market share. Google is all set to release its Pixel Tablet this year and per a new leak, it could give some serious competition to current market leaders.





Google has talked about the Pixel Tablet on several occasions. The company gave us a sneak peek at its first tablet in five years last year but many details are still not official. As always, we have leaks and rumors to fill the gaps.





The latest report comes from 9to5Google and in addition to revealing some possible new details, it also mentions a likely release time window.





When Google first previewed the Pixel Tablet in 2022, it didn't look all that premium. But as more information started to become available, that perception was squashed. According to today's report, the slate will be powered by the flagship Tensor G2 that's also inside the Pixel 7 duo. The chip will be paired with 8GB of RAM and there will be two storage options. It will ship with Android 13.





The outlet has also learned that in addition to the greenish and off-white variants that Google has already shown us, the device will be available in two other colors as well for a total of four options.





The device will have an aluminum body and nanoceramic finish which should give it a textured feel and matte look.





As you may already know, the Pixel Tablet is not an ordinary tablet. It will double up as a smart home display and may have a physical privacy switch to turn off the microphone and camera system when needed. It will have a Charging Speaker Dock that will charge it via rear pogo pins.





Google will apparently include the Charging Speaker Dock in the box but there won't be a USB-C charger. The company is also expected to sell an official case for the tablet.





Recent reports say that the Pixel 7a and Google's first foldable phone will be revealed next month , but the latter will go on sale in June. According to the latest scoop, the Pixel Tablet will also be released in June, two months before Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9



