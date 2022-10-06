Meet the Google Pixel Tablet, a Tensor-powered tablet that doubles as a smart home display





Other key aspects of the device were also shared, and just as we suspected, the Google Pixel Tablet will be mostly intended for in-home use. Instead of outfitting the tablet with everything but the kitchen sink, Google has taken a bolder approach and intended the Pixel Tablet to be a smart home display that doubles as a tablet rather than a full-blown tablet.





Google even has a so-called Charging Speaker Dock in store for the Pixel Tablet. The slate will magnetically dock and undock in a MagSafe-like way to the Charging Speaker Dock, which would wirelessly charge it and also double as a smart home speaker. Thanks to this multifunctional stand, your Pixel Tablet will have way more use cases than merely collecting dust on a shelf while you're not using it—it would double as a smart home display, a hub for all your connected devices, and will show you your memories, key information about your smart house, and so on.









However, once you decide to indulge yourself with some Netflix or YouTube Premium, you can simply take the tablet with you. Use in in bed, on the couch, or wherever you wish: it's a tablet, after all!





The Pixel Tablet will come with the all-new Tensor G2 chipset, which debuted with the Pixel 7-series and is Big G's second crack at a custom chipset. Just like the Tensor G1, the Tensor G2 will put more emphasis on artificial intelligence and machine-learning. However, most of the unique camera features of the Tensor G2 won't be available on the tablet due to its more rudimentary camera system. And, naturally, wireless charging will be part of the specs sheet.









Google also says that the Pixel Tablet will be the best way to experience Android on a large screen. Now, why would Google say that as Android tablets have existed for more than a decade already? Well, the newest Android 13 has been optimized with big screens and the Pixel Tablet in particular, says Google.





The company has been in touch with most app developers, which have also optimized their apps to make good use of the larger screen estate of the Pixel Tablet. Optimized stylus support was also thrown in as a key feature of the Pixel Tablet, but Google didn't mention if the device will come with such an accessory out of the box (we are pessimistic).