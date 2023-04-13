Newly tweeted Pixel Tablet photos show a newly added toggle to enable/disable mic and cameras

A tweet from tech leaker SnoopyTech (via 9to5Google ) included photographs of the front and back of the upcoming Pixel Tablet (the image of Snoopy on the screen of the tablet was photoshopped). What wasn't added via the use of internet magic was the image of a toggle switch found in the picture of the back of the tablet along the upper left edge. Since this toggle switch doesn't show up on previous photos of the device shared by Google , we can assume that it is a relatively new addition to the device.





With the Pixel Tablet doubling as a smart display when resting inside its optional dock, the toggle could be a quick way to disable the microphone and the cameras and enable them when so desired. The tablet will become a Google Nest Hub smart display when the "Google Pixel Tablet Stand" is employed. The accessory will also charge the Pixel Tablet and includes a speaker.







With speculation swirling about multiple models including a Pixel Tablet Pro, we should see everything straightened out on May 10 when Google holds its annual Google I/O developer conference . You'll be able to view the keynote via a livestream feed that will be available from Google's YouTube channel.









Recently we did learn something about the Pixel Tablet as the device was certified by the FCC carrying model number GTU8P. It was discovered that the tablet will have an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip allowing it to transfer and receive files and data from close by Android devices using the Nearby Share feature. There is also some speculation that the UWB chip will allow music stored on the tablet to be played over a Nest smart speaker (which must also be equipped with a UWB chip).









The Pixel Tablet could sport an 11-inch LCD display with a 1600 x 2560 resolution. The Google Tensor 2 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, is expected to be under the hood. Configuration options could include 6GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage.









May 10th will be here before you know it and it is almost a certainty that we will hear more about the Pixel Tablet on that date, so stay tuned as the next piece of the Pixel ecosystem puzzle is put in place by Google.

