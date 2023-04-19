Pixel Tablet price leaks and it's not exactly good news





Roland Quandt , who is more often right than wrong about unreleased products, has shared some intel on the Pixel Tablet . Previous leaks said that it would be available in two storage sizes and Quandt has backed that up by adding that the slate will come in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities.





He says that pricing will be in the €600 - 650 range (~$657.23 to ~$712, according to the current exchange rate) in Europe. It will probably be cheaper in the US because Google is an American company and products sold outside the country are more expensive due to taxes and duties. That's why even though the Pixel 7 starts at $599 in the US (~€546.51), it costs €649 (~$711.21) in Europe.





You don't need to confuse yourself with that info though. The thing to note is that the tablet will not be a whole lot more affordable than Apple and Samsung tablets.









For reference, Apple's 64GB iPad Air with last year's M1 chip costs €769 and the A15 Bionic-powered 64GB iPad mini costs €649. Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip retails for €699.





It's not clear if the Charging Speaker Dock, which will perform the double duty of charging the slate and transforming the tablet into a smart display, is included in the price, but that's likely the case. That's because a recent leak said that the dock would be included with the tablet. The dock will separately cost $129 or €117.74.





If we factor that in, the slate essentially starts at around €482, which makes it more affordable than some of Apple and Samsung's best tablets . Even at the actual price, the Pixel Tablet would be slightly cheaper than competing tablets.





Part of the reason why Google's Pixel phones have been popular is that they are markedly more affordable than rival offerings. Assuming that today's leak is reliable, the Pixel Tablet won't have the same advantage over other tablets.





The Pixel Tablet will seemingly be available in four colors, including the gray/green and white/beige variants Google has already shown us. Quandt's tweet indicates that the marketing name for the greenish-gray model will be Haze, whereas the beige model will be called Porcelain.





Google's comeback tablet will be powered by the Tensor G2 chip and will likely have 8GB of RAM, so performance should be smooth, but not chart toppingly-fast. The device is expected to have a 10.95 inches screen and will likely also offer stylus support.





Google IO, which is where the Pixel Tablet will be unveiled alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a, is on May 10, and if an Amazon listing is to go by, it will go on sale the same day.