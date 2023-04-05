The Pixel Tablet's FCC visit points to Google I/O unveiling on May 10th and UWB connectivity





How do we know that the listing is for the Pixel Tablet? The FCC ID will be found in the Android Settings menu (FCC ID can be found on Android by going to Settings > About > Regulatory labels ) which means that the device runs Android, and it does not have cellular connectivity. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and UWB. It all seems to indicate that the FCC welcomed the Pixel Tablet to its office.







By the way, the aforementioned UWB is ultra-wideband which is used on Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones to transfer data and files between nearby Android units with a feature called Nearby Share. It also is used to turn the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series phones into digital car keys. There is some speculation that the Pixel Tablet will use UWB to transfer music from the tablet and have it played on a nearby Google smart speaker. For this to work, we will have to see UWB included in upcoming Nest speakers.













Powered by the Google Tensor 2 (the same chip powering the Pixel 7 line), the Pixel Tablet could feature a 10.95-inch display with Android 13 pre-installed. We could see the tablet sport 8GB of RAM along with storage options of 128GB/256GB. All of the details could be out on May 10th so mark the date on Google Calendar and keep checking in.

