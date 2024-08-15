Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits



I think pushing ahead with its tabletop robot could be a savvy move for Apple, especially with the growing interest in smart home tech. And if Apple can indeed keep the price under $1,000, it might attract a lot of Apple fans. Still, it would be great to see this future device running a different OS than iPadOS, which has some limitations.

The device is rumored to be designed as an all-in-one smart home hub, videoconferencing system, and remote-controlled security device. Sources, who requested anonymity due to the secrecy of the project, revealed that the initiative – codenamed J595 – received the green light from Apple’s executive team back in 2022 but has only recently gained momentum.The concept for this tabletop device revolves around using Siri and future Apple Intelligence features as the main control system. For example, during a video call, you could say “Look at me,” and the screen would automatically adjust to focus on you. The device is also expected to recognize different voices and shift its focus accordingly. The prototypes being tested are reportedly running a modified version of the iPadOS.Apple's move into robotics is part of a bigger plan to boost sales and make the most of its upcoming Apple Intelligence, which will roll out to iPhone, iPad, and Mac this year. This shift also comes as the company looks for new growth avenues after pulling the plug on its self-driving car project earlier in the year Apparently, Apple is now fast-tracking the development of this tabletop device, targeting a launch as early as 2026 or 2027. The goal is to bring the price down to around $1,000, though with the release still years away, these plans could change. The project is now under the exclusive leadership of Kevin Lynch, a veteran executive who previously led the company’s self-driving car initiative and Apple Watch software engineering.