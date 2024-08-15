Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Apple to speed up its tabletop robot plans to boost profits

Recently, we mentioned that Apple is delving into personal robotics, with whispers hinting at it being one of the company's next big ventures. Now, another report has surfaced, suggesting that Apple is moving forward with a tabletop robot as it explores new revenue streams.

Apple's new tabletop device could combine an iPad-like display with a robotic arm


Well-known and trusted Apple insider Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the tech giant is eyeing new revenue streams and is progressing with the development of a high-end tabletop home device. This gadget is said to combine an iPad-like display with a robotic arm.

Apple has reportedly already assembled a team of several hundred people to develop the new home device that combines a large screen with a thin robotic arm. The device will use actuators to tilt and rotate the display 360 degrees, offering a unique twist on products like Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and Meta’s now-discontinued Portal.



The device is rumored to be designed as an all-in-one smart home hub, videoconferencing system, and remote-controlled security device. Sources, who requested anonymity due to the secrecy of the project, revealed that the initiative – codenamed J595 – received the green light from Apple’s executive team back in 2022 but has only recently gained momentum.

The concept for this tabletop device revolves around using Siri and future Apple Intelligence features as the main control system. For example, during a video call, you could say “Look at me,” and the screen would automatically adjust to focus on you. The device is also expected to recognize different voices and shift its focus accordingly. The prototypes being tested are reportedly running a modified version of the iPadOS.

Apple's move into robotics is part of a bigger plan to boost sales and make the most of its upcoming Apple Intelligence, which will roll out to iPhone, iPad, and Mac this year. This shift also comes as the company looks for new growth avenues after pulling the plug on its self-driving car project earlier in the year.

Apparently, Apple is now fast-tracking the development of this tabletop device, targeting a launch as early as 2026 or 2027. The goal is to bring the price down to around $1,000, though with the release still years away, these plans could change. The project is now under the exclusive leadership of Kevin Lynch, a veteran executive who previously led the company’s self-driving car initiative and Apple Watch software engineering.

I think pushing ahead with its tabletop robot could be a savvy move for Apple, especially with the growing interest in smart home tech. And if Apple can indeed keep the price under $1,000, it might attract a lot of Apple fans. Still, it would be great to see this future device running a different OS than iPadOS, which has some limitations.
