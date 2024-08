At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon

Google Pixel Tablet + Charging Speaker Dock: Save $101 on Amazon! The Google Pixel Tablet is on sale for $101 off its price on Amazon. This variant includes a Charging Speaker Dock. The tablet offers good performance and can even function as a smart display. Act fast and grab one today! $101 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

If you are a Pixel user on the hunt for a new tablet, you'll be pleased to learn that you can still save $101 on Google 's Pixel Tablet on Amazon. Yep, the sweet 20% price cut that the tablet enjoyed a few weeks ago is still alive and kicking, which means it's not too late to snatch this awesome slate for under $400.Furthermore, this is the variant with the included Charging Speaker Dock. It's definitely worth taking advantage of this deal, though the discount is significantly lower than the $160 one the slate received for Prime Day.While themay lack the firepower of top-notch slates like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra , it still delivers smooth performance thanks to its Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the slate can double as a smart display, letting you control your smart appliances directly from it.Another cool feature is the unlimited battery life thedelivers when it's attached to its Charging Speaker Dock. Of course, as a mobile device, it also comes with a built-in battery — a 7020 mAh power cell — that can easily get you through the whole day without needing a top-up.So, in short, the Google Pixel Tablet is a true bargain, as it offers so much at a more affordable price. Furthermore, it's even more irresistible with that sweet $101 discount on Amazon. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and save on this feature-packed tablet today while the offer is still up for grabs!