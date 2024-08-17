At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are a Pixel user on the hunt for a new tablet, you'll be pleased to learn that you can still save $101 on Google's Pixel Tablet on Amazon. Yep, the sweet 20% price cut that the tablet enjoyed a few weeks ago is still alive and kicking, which means it's not too late to snatch this awesome slate for under $400.
Furthermore, this is the variant with the included Charging Speaker Dock. It's definitely worth taking advantage of this deal, though the discount is significantly lower than the $160 one the slate received for Prime Day.
While the Pixel Tablet may lack the firepower of top-notch slates like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, it still delivers smooth performance thanks to its Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the slate can double as a smart display, letting you control your smart appliances directly from it.
So, in short, the Google Pixel Tablet is a true bargain, as it offers so much at a more affordable price. Furthermore, it's even more irresistible with that sweet $101 discount on Amazon. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and save on this feature-packed tablet today while the offer is still up for grabs!
Another cool feature is the unlimited battery life the Pixel Tablet delivers when it's attached to its Charging Speaker Dock. Of course, as a mobile device, it also comes with a built-in battery — a 7020 mAh power cell — that can easily get you through the whole day without needing a top-up.
