Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The fancy Pixel Tablet is charmingly discounted on Amazon right now; save while you can

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The fancy Pixel Tablet is charmingly discounted on Amazon right now; save while you can
If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, now's a great time to snag Google's Pixel Tablet at a fantastic price. Amazon is offering a $101 discount on this model, which translates to a sweet 20% price drop. This deal brings the tablet's price down to under $400, making it an unmissable option for anyone in the market for a nice slate without breaking the bank.

Google Pixel Tablet + Charging Speaker Dock: Save $101!

The Google Pixel Tablet is discounted by $101 on Amazon and even comes with a Charging Speaker Dock. The slate offers good performance and can double as a smart display. Act fast and snag one for less now!
$101 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Even though the current markdown falls quite short of the jaw-dropping $160 discount the slate enjoyed on Prime Day, it's still a solid deal. Plus, you're getting the Charging Speaker Dock included in the box, which lets you use your Pixel Tablet as a smart display when you're at home.

Google's slate might not have the same power as high-end models like the Galaxy Tab S9, but it has a lot to offer in return, too. With its Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it handles most tasks without any issues. In addition, you can use it to control your smart appliances, adding even more value to its practicality.

Oh, and when attached to the Charging Speaker Dock, the Pixel Tablet gets virtually unlimited battery life, so you won't have to worry about your slate running out of power when at home. And when you're on the move, the 7020 mAh power cell on board will easily last a full day on a single charge.

Overall, the Google Pixel Tablet is a true bang for your buck, especially while on sale at its current $101 discount on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on this awesome feature-packed slate now while the offer is still available!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless