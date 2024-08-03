The fancy Pixel Tablet is charmingly discounted on Amazon right now; save while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, now's a great time to snag Google's Pixel Tablet at a fantastic price. Amazon is offering a $101 discount on this model, which translates to a sweet 20% price drop. This deal brings the tablet's price down to under $400, making it an unmissable option for anyone in the market for a nice slate without breaking the bank.
Even though the current markdown falls quite short of the jaw-dropping $160 discount the slate enjoyed on Prime Day, it's still a solid deal. Plus, you're getting the Charging Speaker Dock included in the box, which lets you use your Pixel Tablet as a smart display when you're at home.
Google's slate might not have the same power as high-end models like the Galaxy Tab S9, but it has a lot to offer in return, too. With its Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it handles most tasks without any issues. In addition, you can use it to control your smart appliances, adding even more value to its practicality.
Overall, the Google Pixel Tablet is a true bang for your buck, especially while on sale at its current $101 discount on Amazon. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on this awesome feature-packed slate now while the offer is still available!
Oh, and when attached to the Charging Speaker Dock, the Pixel Tablet gets virtually unlimited battery life, so you won't have to worry about your slate running out of power when at home. And when you're on the move, the 7020 mAh power cell on board will easily last a full day on a single charge.
