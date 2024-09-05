Pixel Stand 2 disappears from the online Google Store

Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel Stand 2 was released in 2021 and the charging coils on the new foldable are not centered perfectly which means that the device does not work with the accessory. As a result, Just before August came to an end we told you that the Pixel Stand 2 did not work with the most expensive Pixel of them all , the $1,800Fold. The Pixel Stand 2 was released in 2021 and the charging coils on the new foldable are not centered perfectly which means that the device does not work with the accessory. As a result, Google has just removed the Pixel Stand 2 from the Google Store.





Pixel 9 (charging it wirelessly at 15W), the Pixel 9 Pro (charging it wirelessly at 21W), and the The Pixel Stand 2 was priced at $79 and it does work with the non-foldable Pixel 9 models such as the(charging it wirelessly at 15W), the(charging it wirelessly at 21W), and the Pixel 9 Pro XL (charging it wirelessly at 23W). The stand comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter (PD 3.0 w/PPS) and a USB C-to-C cable just shy of five feet in length. Just because Google is no longer selling the product in the Google Store, it doesn't mean that you won't be able to find it elsewhere.









Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , or Pixel 9 Pro XL owners unable to find the product stocked in the Google Store. The price matches the $79 that Google was selling it for before discontinuing it from its online store in markets such as the U.S., Canada, Europe, and even Japan. For example, BestBuy is selling it via eBay and 25 people viewed it over the last 24 hours on that platform. No doubt that these are, orowners unable to find the product stocked in the Google Store. The price matches the $79 that Google was selling it for before discontinuing it from its online store in markets such as the U.S., Canada, Europe, and even Japan.





The Pixel Stand 2 was available from the Google Store a week ago and there are several big questions:

Will there be a Pixel Stand 3?

If the answer to the above question is "Yes," can it be made compatible with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the rest of the Pixel 9 line?

Fold and the rest of the line? Will a Pixel Stand 3 feature faster wireless charging speeds?





The disappearance of the Pixel Stand 2 from the online Google Store is a big deal marketing-wise for Google since using the accessory allows Pixel 9 series users to benefit from the models' fastest wireless charging speeds. We should also point out that the Pixel Stand 2 is used by Pixel Buds owners to charge the Pixel Buds charging case.



