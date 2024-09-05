30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Pixel Stand 2 disappears from the online Google Store

A Pixel 9 Pro XL is sitting on the Pixel Stand 2 to get charged wirelessly.
Just before August came to an end we told you that the Pixel Stand 2 did not work with the most expensive Pixel of them all, the $1,800 Pixel 9 Pro Fold.  The Pixel Stand 2 was released in 2021 and the charging coils on the new foldable are not centered perfectly which means that the device does not work with the accessory. As a result, Google has just removed the Pixel Stand 2 from the Google Store.

The Pixel Stand 2 was priced at $79 and it does work with the non-foldable Pixel 9 models such as the Pixel 9 (charging it wirelessly at 15W), the Pixel 9 Pro (charging it wirelessly at 21W), and the Pixel 9 Pro XL (charging it wirelessly at 23W). The stand comes with a 30W USB-C power adapter (PD 3.0 w/PPS) and a USB C-to-C cable just shy of five feet in length. Just because Google is no longer selling the product in the Google Store, it doesn't mean that you won't be able to find it elsewhere.

The Pixel Stand 2 is no longer available in the Pixel Store. | Image credit-eBay - Pixel Stand 2 disappears from the online Google Store
The Pixel Stand 2 is no longer available in the Pixel Store. | Image credit-eBay

For example, BestBuy is selling it via eBay and 25 people viewed it over the last 24 hours on that platform. No doubt that these are Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or Pixel 9 Pro XL owners unable to find the product stocked in the Google Store. The price matches the $79 that Google was selling it for before discontinuing it from its online store in markets such as the U.S., Canada, Europe, and even Japan.

The Pixel Stand 2 was available from the Google Store a week ago and there are several big questions:

  • Will there be a Pixel Stand 3?
  • If the answer to the above question is "Yes," can it be made compatible with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the rest of the Pixel 9 line?
  • Will a Pixel Stand 3 feature faster wireless charging speeds?

The disappearance of the Pixel Stand 2 from the online Google Store is a big deal marketing-wise for Google since using the accessory allows Pixel 9 series users to benefit from the models' fastest wireless charging speeds. We should also point out that the Pixel Stand 2 is used by Pixel Buds owners to charge the Pixel Buds charging case.

The only charging accessory that Google added this year was the 45W USB-C charger priced at $29.99.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

