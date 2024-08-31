PSA: Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support a key Pixel accessory

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Top half of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold showing the rear camera island on the left and the cover screen on the right
When I left my Pixel 6 Pro for the iPhone 11 Pro Max last year, I doubled down on the move by purchasing the iPhone 15 Pro Max, I thought I'd never be interested in a Pixel again. But sure enough, all it took was the Made by Google event this month to have me thinking about switching back...again. But Google continues to shoot itself in the foot with the Pixel and even with the huge headstart Google has over Apple in AI, Pixel 9 buyers are singing the same old song which is one that I ended up singing about my Pixel 6 Pro.

Some of the issues I complained about on the Pixel 6 Pro such as that two tin cans and a clothesline modem, and the dreadful optical fingerprint sensor have been replaced with a better modem and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. But there are still some issues that need to be discussed such as one involving the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The device is expected to be released as soon as next week and while it was out of stock for a bit, the foldable has returned to pre-order status although delivery dates for the second batch are pushed out until late October.

Not too many Pixel 9 Pro Fold buyers read a support document before pre-ordering the phone


If you have yet to order your Pixel 9 Pro Fold, here is a very important thing to know. The phone does not work with the Pixel Stand 2 wireless charging stand and the OG Pixel Stand. Google did try to alert the public about this by making a change to the support document titled "Charge your phone with a Pixel Stand." Maybe we're wrong, but we would imagine that most Pixel 9 Pro Fold buyers probably did not consult this online page before pre-ordering their Pixel 9 Pro Fold units.

To help the Pixel 9 Pro Fold work with third-party wireless chargers, Google published this diagram showing the location of the coils in the device. | Image credit-Google - PSA: Pixel 9 Pro Fold does not support a key Pixel accessory
To help the Pixel 9 Pro Fold work with third-party wireless chargers, Google published this diagram showing the location of the coils in the device. | Image credit-Google

Had any person pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold read the support document prior to placing his order, he would have found a complete section titled "Wireless charging for Pixel 9 Pro Fold." The very first line in the section states: "Important: Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't support the Pixel Stand but it supports many other wireless chargers." In the document, Google explains the reason why the Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't work with the Pixel Stand 2.

The charging coils inside the device are not perfectly centered as they are on previous Pixel models. Google says "This might make it difficult for you to charge your phone wirelessly."
In the support document, Google includes an image of the back of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold showing the placement of the  coils so that owners of the device could line up the device with third-party wireless charging stands and pads that work better with the foldable.

What Google should have done to alert buyers of the latest foldable Pixel


What Google should have done is promote this issue more than it did in the Google Store. For example, while the listing for other Pixel 9 phones in the Google Store promotes "Fast wireless charging," the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's listing says, "Wireless charging (Qi-certified)” support." Nowhere did Google note that the device doesn't work with the Pixel Stand 2 until it made the change to the support page just a few days ago. and the optics of this do not look good for Google.

The Pixel Stand 2 charges the Pixel 9 at 15W, 21W for the Pixel 9 Pro, and 23W for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Priced at $79, it includes a 30W USB-C power adapter and also has a USB C-to-C cable that comes with the Pixel Stand 2 in the box.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries a 4650mAh battery and charges as fast as 21W with a wired charger while it charges wirelessly at 7.5W. Had Google been able to allow the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to work with the Pixel Stand 2, users could have charged the foldable at a faster wireless charging speed. But things couldn't be worked out forcing owners of the new foldable to rely on slower third-party wireless chargers. That can't be blamed on Google. 

What is Google's fault is the company's inability to let consumers know that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't support the Pixel Stand 2 by pointing it out in the Google Store and not just in a support document that most consumers never read.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

