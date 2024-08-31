Pre-order the Pixel 9 Pro Fold right here-right now!



Pixel 6 Pro such as that two tin cans and a clothesline modem, and the dreadful optical fingerprint sensor have been replaced with a better modem and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. But there are still some issues that need to be discussed such as one involving the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The device is expected to be released as soon as next week and while it was out of stock for a bit, Some of the issues I complained about on thesuch as that two tin cans and a clothesline modem, and the dreadful optical fingerprint sensor have been replaced with a better modem and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. But there are still some issues that need to be discussed such as one involving theFold. The device is expected to be released as soon as next week and while it was out of stock for a bit, the foldable has returned to pre-order status although delivery dates for the second batch are pushed out until late October.

Not too many Pixel 9 Pro Fold buyers read a support document before pre-ordering the phone







Pixel 9 Pro Fold, here is a very important thing to know. The phone does not work with the Pixel Stand 2 wireless charging stand and the OG Pixel Stand. Google did try to alert the public about this by Pixel 9 Pro Fold buyers probably did not consult this online page before pre-ordering their Pixel 9 Pro Fold units.

If you have yet to order yourFold, here is a very important thing to know. The phone does not work with the Pixel Stand 2 wireless charging stand and the OG Pixel Stand. Google did try to alert the public about this by making a change to the support document titled "Charge your phone with a Pixel Stand." Maybe we're wrong, but we would imagine that mostFold buyers probably did not consult this online page before pre-ordering theirFold units.









Had any person pre-ordering the Pixel 9 Pro Fold read the support document prior to placing his order, he would have found a complete section titled "Wireless charging for Pixel 9 Pro Fold." The very first line in the section states: "Important: Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't support the Pixel Stand but it supports many other wireless chargers." In the document, Google explains the reason why the Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn't work with the Pixel Stand 2.





The charging coils inside the device are not perfectly centered as they are on previous Pixel models. Google says "This might make it difficult for you to charge your phone wirelessly."



In the support document, Google includes an image of the back of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold showing the placement of the coils so that owners of the device could line up the device with third-party wireless charging stands and pads that work better with the foldable.

What Google should have done to alert buyers of the latest foldable Pixel







Pixel 9 Pro Fold's listing says, "Wireless charging (Qi-certified)” support." Nowhere did Google note that the device doesn't work with the Pixel Stand 2 until it made the change to the support page just a few days ago. and the optics of this do not look good for Google. What Google should have done is promote this issue more than it did in the Google Store. For example, while the listing for other Pixel 9 phones in the Google Store promotes "Fast wireless charging," theFold's listing says, "Wireless charging (Qi-certified)” support." Nowhere did Google note that the device doesn't work with the Pixel Stand 2 until it made the change to the support page just a few days ago. and the optics of this do not look good for Google.





Pixel 9 at 15W, 21W for the Pixel 9 Pro , and 23W for the The Pixel Stand 2 charges theat 15W, 21W for the, and 23W for the Pixel 9 Pro XL . Priced at $79, it includes a 30W USB-C power adapter and also has a USB C-to-C cable that comes with the Pixel Stand 2 in the box.





The Pixel 9 Pro Fold carries a 4650mAh battery and charges as fast as 21W with a wired charger while it charges wirelessly at 7.5W. Had Google been able to allow the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to work with the Pixel Stand 2, users could have charged the foldable at a faster wireless charging speed. But things couldn't be worked out forcing owners of the new foldable to rely on slower third-party wireless chargers. That can't be blamed on Google.



