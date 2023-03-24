Pixel users with Adaptive Charging enabled will now learn when their battery will be at 100%

On Pixel handsets is a feature called Adaptive Charging that first debuted on the Pixel 4 and is still around today. With Adaptive Charging enabled, Pixel users charging their handset between 9 pm and 4 am with a wake-up alarm set between 3-10 am will help increase the life span of their battery by having it charge steadily overnight to 80% and fully replenish the battery to 100% just before they wake up.







To set Adaptive Charging on your Pixel phone, go to Settings > Battery > Adaptive preferences and toggle on Adaptive Charging. Don't confuse it with Adaptive Battery. The latter uses AI to learn how a Pixel user typically uses his/her phone and optimizes the apps on the device. It does this by stopping apps that are barely used from running in the background and consuming energy.









According to some Pixel users on Reddit (via 9to5Google ), Pixel devices are beginning to receive an Adaptive Charging notification that was first spotted last year when Android 13 was in the Beta stage. "Slinky 317" wrote, "However, I noticed last night that now there is a notification that starts when Adaptive Charging is active, similar to how Bedtime Mode works. It seems to only pop up when you unlock your phone, but in the notification, there is an option to disable it for that charging session."





The notification comes from "Android System," and has a heading that says Adaptive Charging is on. The notification will tell you what time your battery will be fully charged and gives the user an option to "Turn off once" which comes in handy if you're waking up earlier than planned or need the phone at 100% faster than the wake-up time.



