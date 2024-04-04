Pixel users have problems connecting with their wireless provider and getting calls/texts





Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 models both use the Exynos 5300 5G modem chip.

For example, on Reddit , one affected Pixel user said that he has been turning on and off Airplane mode every two hours to help his handset stay connected to his wireless provider. This was a trick that many Pixel 6 series users (including this writer) had to use because of Google's decision to pack its Pixels with Samsung's Exynos modem chips instead of what many consider to be the superior Qualcomm Snapdragon modem chips used by flagship phones made by Apple and Samsung . Theandmodels both use the Exynos 5300 5G modem chip.









Another Redditor with the username ShadoutMapes87 wrote that he and his wife both use a Pixel 7 Pro on the Verizon network and their calls have been going straight to voicemail. Their messages also don't arrive in a timely manner and as he explains, "All the sudden I will receive a notification for four voicemails all indicating that my phone didn't ring, and text responses for 10+ individuals/groups from a previous two to three hours period in which I received no texts. This has happened consistently for the past 7-10 days."





What is even more interesting is that he says he hears by word of mouth that other Verizon customers he knows with iPhones and Galaxy models are not having these issues.





