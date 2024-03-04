Google rolls out March 2024 software update to Pixels with bug fixes and improvements





March 2024 Pixel Update Changelog:

Apps : General improvements for stability and performance with certain system apps

: General improvements for stability and performance with certain system apps Assistant : Fix for assistant not responding to verbal commands in certain conditions

: Fix for assistant not responding to verbal commands in certain conditions Biometrics : General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions

: General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions Bluetooth :

: Fix for audio quality issue with connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions Camera : Fix for issue causing camera to stop functioning in certain conditions

: Fix for issue causing camera to stop functioning in certain conditions Display & Graphics :

: Fix for brightness changes in photo and video under certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally causing display to turn green in certain conditions

General improvements to display stability and performance in certain conditions

: Fix for issue in launching Google Play store app under certain conditions

Fix for issue in using multi-finger gestures under certain conditions

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

: Fix for issue in playing video on Google TV under certain conditions Sensors :

: Fix for issue causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions

: General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions Telephony :

: Fix for issue in routing calls to connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when WiFi icon shows during an ongoing call after WiFi is disabled.

Fix for issue unable to make or receive calls occasionally in certain conditions

Fix for issue with mobile data not switching correctly in certain conditions

Fix for issue with voice distortion when making calls

: Additional improvements for face unlock stability in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing game dashboard to stop functioning under certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen icons to appear invisible

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to get stuck or go dark

Fix for issue with animations during transitions in certain conditions

Fix for issue with incorrect app icons showing under certain conditions

Fix for issue with incorrect internet connection status during transitions in certain conditions

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions

Fix for issue with the notification color theme in certain conditions

Fix for taskbar icons and navigation buttons not working in certain conditions

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions Wi-Fi : General improvements for WiFi connection stability and performance in certain conditions

The rollout begins today, but as is customary with Google updates, it will continue in stages over the next week. If your Pixel device is carrier-locked in the U.S., your update will not arrive until after next week. As usual, this will be available OTA (over-the-air) and be checked manually by navigating over to Settings > System > Software updates > Check for update.