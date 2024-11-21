Pixel, Galaxy, iPhone: A practical look at repairability in 2024
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Fixing a smartphone shouldn’t feel like defusing a bomb, but for years, manufacturers have made repairs unnecessarily complex and expensive. As sustainability becomes a growing priority and right-to-repair regulations gain momentum, repairability is no longer just a concern for tech enthusiasts—it’s something everyday users are starting to care about, too.
The Pixel 9 series introduced a “dual-entry” design, allowing technicians and DIY enthusiasts to access internal components through both the front and back panels. This thoughtful feature simplifies common repairs, like replacing the screen or battery, by eliminating the need to take apart the entire device.
However, iFixit’s teardown exposed a lingering drawback: the battery is still secured with strong adhesive, making removal more difficult than necessary. Adhesive-based designs increase the risk of damaging components during repairs, even for skilled professionals. While Google’s partnership with iFixit ensures that parts and guides are readily available, this design choice limits the Pixel 9’s overall repairability. With a provisional score of 5/10, the device represents progress, but it still has room to improve.
Samsung has made steady strides in repairability, but the Galaxy S24 continues to reflect a cautious approach. The phone’s modular internal components, such as cameras, USB-C ports, and speakers, make certain repairs straightforward. Additionally, Samsung’s genuine parts provide reliable replacements for damaged components.
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus marks Apple’s most repair-friendly design yet. A standout feature is the electrically released adhesive for securing the battery, which simplifies replacements by reducing the adhesive’s grip when exposed to a specific electrical current. This innovation minimizes the risk of damaging components during disassembly.
Additionally, Apple has embraced modularity in this device, making components like the back glass and display easier to replace. These changes earned the iPhone 16 a repairability score of 7/10 from iFixit, a remarkable step forward for a company once notorious for its anti-repair stance. However, Apple’s parts-pairing software continues to frustrate users, disabling certain features or displaying warnings when non-certified components are used. Despite its progress in hardware, Apple still limits the practicality of DIY repairs with its restrictive software ecosystem.
The repairability approaches of Apple, Samsung, and Google have evolved over time, influenced by consumer demand, regulatory pressures, and corporate philosophies.
Apple once embodied the worst of anti-repair practices, using proprietary screws, heavy adhesive, and software locks to control repairs. Its restrictive ecosystem pushed consumers toward costly replacements or authorized service centers.
In recent years, mounting public and legislative pressure forced Apple to adapt. The company introduced its Self Service Repair program, making genuine parts, tools, and repair guides available to consumers. The iPhone 16 series demonstrates Apple’s willingness to address these criticisms, showing how external forces can prompt even the most resistant brands to evolve.
Samsung has been less aggressive in reforming its repairability practices, opting for gradual enhancements. Its flagship phones have long used modular designs for internal components, making specific repairs like replacing a camera or port relatively easy.
However, Samsung’s reliance on adhesive and its limited parts availability outside authorized networks have hampered broader repairability progress. While its focus on structural integrity and water resistance is commendable, the brand still has work to do in making repairs accessible to everyday users.
Google joined the repairability conversation later than Apple and Samsung, largely because its Pixel lineup debuted more recently and initially catered to a niche market. Earlier Pixel models didn’t attract much attention to their repairability, as the brand was still establishing itself in the competitive smartphone space.
Unlike Apple and Samsung, which have faced years of scrutiny due to their widespread adoption and repair-restrictive practices, Google avoided the spotlight in this area. However, the growing popularity of Pixel devices and increasing consumer demand for sustainability have brought repairability into focus for the company.
In response, Google has made significant strides in a short time. Through its partnership with iFixit, the company now provides genuine parts, repair kits, and detailed guides, making Pixel devices more accessible for DIY repairs. Recent models, like the Pixel 9, also feature repair-friendly designs, positioning Google as a more transparent and consumer-friendly advocate for repairability.
Smartphone repairability has come a long way, but there’s plenty of room for growth. Google’s accessible repair kits and guides set a strong precedent, while Apple’s adoption of modular designs and innovative adhesives shows that even restrictive brands can change. Samsung, though progressing, still lags in reducing adhesive reliance and expanding access to repair resources.
The Fairphone 5, however, exemplifies what’s possible when repairability is made a priority. Its fully modular design, standardized components, and transparent sustainability practices offer a glimpse of a future where fixing a phone is as simple as swapping out a part. Though it’s a niche device, Fairphone and the philosophy behind it are reshaping consumer expectations and challenging the industry’s status quo.
As consumers demand more durable devices and regulations tighten, the industry is at a turning point. Broader adoption of modular components, universal repair standards, and transparent repair policies could make repairability a cornerstone of smartphone design. By learning from innovators like Fairphone, brands like Apple, Samsung, and Google have the opportunity to transform repairability from a hurdle into a key selling point—and a fundamental part of the smartphone experience.
Google, Samsung, and Apple are responding to this challenge in distinct ways, and their latest flagships—the Pixel 9, Galaxy S24, and iPhone 16—reveal the varying levels of progress they’ve made. From innovative hardware designs to restrictive software policies, these devices offer a glimpse into each brand’s repairability philosophy. Let’s dive into how these tech giants compare and what their choices mean for the future.
Google Pixel 9: A step forward
Image by PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy S24: Status quo
Image by PhoneArena
However, Samsung’s persistent use of adhesive for both the back panel and display complicates disassembly, especially for first-time repairers. While rubber seals are typically responsible for water and dust resistance, the adhesive reinforces the structural integrity of the device, but it also increases repair difficulty and risks damaging the phone during reassembly.
Apple iPhone 16: Significant improvements
Image by PhoneArena
Repairability journeys: Apple, Samsung, and Google
The road ahead for smartphone repairability
The fairest of them all. The Fairphone 5 in blue. | Image by PhoneArena
