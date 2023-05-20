Pixel Fold: Google’s anti-Galaxy Fold foldable hasn’t learned much from Samsung’s mistakes

The global takeover of folding phones is taking much longer than expected.

Where’s the value, Google?

While Pixel Fold certainly brings a more practical cover display compared to the Fold 4’s remote control-like outer screen, the inner display is a different story.

Pixel Fold: 283g - one of the heaviest folding phones on the market

Galaxy Z Fold 4: 263g - noticeably heavier compared to a “normal” phone

Huawei Mate X3: 240g - the lightest, thinnest folding phone-tablet (weighs as much as an iPhone 14 Pro Max)

I’m not buying a first-gen folding phone at a last-gen price, Google: Buy a Pixel 7 and a Pixel Tablet and save $800









Still, to find out whether the Pixel Fold is a better foldable than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we’ll have to wait for our full Pixel Fold review, which should be coming sometime in June. It looks to me that Google’s brand new Android L (Android for foldables/tablets) software experience might be the Pixel Fold’s only chance at setting it apart from the competition. But is it going to be enough? My guess? No. Let’s have a discussion in the comments!

And since I already brought up the weight difference between Google and Samsung’s foldables, there I say it: If you can’t make the lightest folding phone on the market, you’re already losing major points, Google. You too, Samsung.In a nutshell, Google wants to sell a folding phone at the ludicrous price of $1,800, but I don’t think the first-gen Pixel Fold’s hardware is impressive enough to make me think: “Sure, this is expensive but totally worth it.” And that’s not very Google, and it’s not very… OK.Here are a few more things the $1,800 Pixel Fold doesn’t have: It doesn’t have the largest battery in a folding phone, the fastest charging, or the best camera hardware. Meanwhile, the Tensor G2 that powers Google’s premium foldable is the same chip found in the $500 Pixel 7a. While the Tensor G2 seems pretty fitting for a $500 phone like the Pixel 7a, I’m not sure I can say the same when we’re talking about a $1,800 device.While Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro “normal” flagships challenge the likes of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra with significantly lower prices and unmatched value, the Pixel Fold costs just as much as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (at launch). Cool! This might bring people to believe the Pixel Fold might be better than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in every single way, and this simply isn’t the case here…In the past couple of years, Google’s worked really hard to establish itself as the best-value alternative to Samsung (and other Android phone-makers), which is the reason why tech reviewers let some things slide. Sure, Pixels don’t have the best displays, fastest chips, longest-lasting batteries, or most impressive cameras around, but at $300-400 less compared to the competition, phones like the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro do more than enough to deserve all the praise they get.Now, looking at the $1,800 Pixel Fold, I can’t help but think: “What’s the value proposition here?” I’m used to getting the best value from Google, and a nearly $2,000 Pixel Fold simply doesn’t fit the bill. The story would’ve been totally different if the Pixel Fold arrived at a price of $1,400 (for example), undercutting Samsung’s Galaxy Fold - the same way the Pixel 7 undercuts the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Or if the Pixel Fold was better than the Fold 4 and the Huawei Mate X3 in every single way. But none of that seems to be true.