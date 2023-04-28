This Pixel-exclusive gadget can make your life way easier and it's already one sale!
Pixel phones are some of the best Android phones on the market right now, and with the upcoming Google I/O event in May — not to mention the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a — more and more people will probably want to check them out.
But given how customizable the smartphones themselves are, one would think that Google would make more accessories for their phones, right? But beyond the occasional official Pixel cases, no such luck. And the same goes for the Pixel Buds and Pixel Watch.
Okay, so despite its “Made for Google” branding, this dock can practically be used for any other phone and buds, which are powered by USB-C — like the Galaxy S23 Plus. While the contraption itself doesn’t contain any specialized tech, it does have some knobs to adjust the USB-C ports, so you can charge your phone while it is in its case. Neat!
But it also has another hidden feature: it has a third USB-C, so it's de-facto a triple USB hub. So what is a no-brainer use-case for the third one? Well, charging your Pixel Watch — or you know, any other smartwatch — through it for a full package! Sweet!
Despite the fact that the Google I/O event is still some time away, this dock is already on sale at the company's official online store. If you decide to pick it up right away, you can get it at a discounted $44.99, instead of the regular $56.99. And in the meantime, try not to worry too much about that "Made for Google" branding.
And here is where Wasserstein comes in! This is a company based in Hong Kong which primarily dabbles with smart home gadgets. So imagine our surprise when they release a Pixel-exclusive two-in-one charger for your Pixel phone and Pixel Buds!
This little image showcases how the USB-C port can be adjusted.
Given the info above, you've probably figured out the biggest bummer out: no wireless charging on this one! But hey, you can look at it from another angle: if Apple moves forward with USB-C equipped iPhones, you can utilize this with iPhones too. Ain't that just swell?
