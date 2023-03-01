Pixel Buds Pro and A-Series may soon be available in "Sky Blue" to compliment leaked Pixel 7a color

The most recent leaks related to Google hardware indicate that the company is getting ready to release a brand new hue for the Pixel Buds A-Series and Pixel Buds Pro. This new colorway is said to specifically match the Pixel 7a , which is Google's upcoming mid-range smartphone.





The information comes from well-known Android leaker Kuba Wojciechowski , who earlier today tweeted the information along with renders of what the buds will look like. According to the leak, this new "sky" or "arctic" blue color will appear in both the budget Pixel Buds A-Series and the Pixel Buds Pro, which is highly encouraging info for those that were banking on a set of refreshed lower-cost Pixel Buds.





Leak: Pixel Buds A in a brand-new "sky blue" colourway pic.twitter.com/Gpv7Edyxkv — Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 1, 2023



Google is also working on Pixel Buds Pro in a similar colour. This is most likely to match the Pixel 7a, which appears to have a "arctic blue" colour option. We will most likely see the new SKUs release at Google I/O, alongside the new Pixels. — Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 1, 2023



If the leaked renders are any indication, it appears that these new A-Series will be white on the outside, exactly like their predecessor. However, that baby blue color will be present on the inside of the battery case lid and on the earbuds themselves.





Additionally, Wojciechowski states that a similar shade will be made available for the Pixel Buds Pro, although no details were provided as to if this means the Buds Pro will be refreshed as well, or if it's just a new color option that will be added to the current lineup. No renders were tweeted to go along with the Pixel Buds Pro.





These new colors are reportedly being prepared to match with the upcoming Pixel 7a, as Google's most recent mid-range phone will be supposedly be available in a shade of "Arctic Blue" that is very similar to the one being prepared for these new colors. If the rumor turns out to be true, the Pixel 7a will be the first blue Pixel since the 4a. The new buds are expected to be unveiled at Google I/O, which usually takes place in May, along with the unveiling of the new Pixel 7a.