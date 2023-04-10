Google releases the April Pixel update one week late
Hey Pixel owners, did any of you have April 10th in your company's monthly Pixel update pool? If you did, congratulations because the April update is being disseminated starting today. As you might know, Google usually releases these updates on the first Monday of each month but lately its record has been as spotty as a Dalmatian. Last week, when the update didn't arrive we wrote, "Our best guess is that we should expect the April Pixel update to surface next Monday, April 10th." It looks like our Magic 8 Ball is working.
The Pixel models getting updated include the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. All of these models now have the April security update except for those subscribed to the Android 13 QPR3 Beta program. Despite receiving a pair of updates last week, those who are signed up with the QPR3 Beta program are stuck with the March security update.
The Pixel 7 Pro finally gets the April update one week late
Google says that the update includes bug fixes and improvements. These are known as functional updates and they include:
Bluetooth
Camera
- Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair. All compatible Pixel models receive this update.
Camera
- Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations. This update is only for the Pixel 7 Pro.
System
- Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while using certain USB devices or accessories. This update is for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
If you have a compatible Pixel model, go to Settings > System > System update. Follow the directions to download and install the update. The next update is due, and we say this knowing how Google has been late to release these updates lately, on May 1st. The next QPR release (aka the Pixel June Feature Drop) is expected to be released on June 5th. Those subscribed to the QPR3 Beta program will be able to exit the program without wiping their device once they download and install the next Feature Drop.
