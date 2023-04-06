The latest QPR3 Beta update brings "modem updates" to eligible Pixel models





The update includes "Modem updates" to improve the modems on compatible Pixel handsets. The Pixel models that still have support for security updates include the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7Pro. In August, the Pixel 4a will drop off the list. Google currently offers Pixel buyers three years of major Android updates and five years of Android security updates.





Settings > System > System update and follow the directions. Or, you can join the QPR3 Beta program by joining the program. Go to google.com/android/beta or Google itself calls this a minor update and those already subscribed to the QPR3 Beta program will receive the update. To download and install Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2.1, go toand follow the directions. Or, you can join the QPR3 Beta program by joining the program. Go to google.com/android/beta or click on this link . Press the button that says "View your eligible devices" and you'll be sent to a page with a picture of your Pixel phone on it.









Under the image of your Pixel, you'll see a box that says "Opt-in." Tap it and you'll be sent the latest Beta update (go to Settings > System > System update ). You'll have to stay in the program until the June Pixel Feature Drop is released (which should take place on June 5th). If you are a member of the QPR3 Beta program, until the QPR3 public version is installed on your phone, exiting the program will force you to wipe the data off of your device.







The previous update to QPR3 Beta 2 added a toggle switch that allows users to disable the lock screen animations that allow the numbers to be highlighted when you enter your PIN. Lately, there has been a rash of consumers who have had their phone stolen and hacked by someone who watched the victim tap in his/her PIN and commit the numbers to memory. The thief then gains physical control of the handset, unlocks it, and breaks into financial apps and more.



