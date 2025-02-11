New Pixel 9a renders solidify its rumored minimalist design





Pixel 9a —that it will lose the iconic Pixel camera bar that used to adorn its back. Instead, we are looking at an almost "flush" camera module housing the rumored 48 MP main and 13 MP ultra-wide cameras. The images confirm what we have already seen from other leaked renders and live photos of the—that it will lose the iconic Pixel camera bar that used to adorn its back. Instead, we are looking at an almost "flush" camera module housing the rumored 48 MP main and 13 MP ultra-wide cameras.





It is without a doubt a look that damages that Pixel flare of the previous "a" series. In a way, the Pixel 9a even looks a bit more like an iPhone with this new design.









What else is in store?





Pixel 9a will probably come with a modified version of the Tensor G4 chipset. This should also mean the we can expect most of the new AI features that came with the Besides the death of the camera bar and the colors we can see from the renders above, we also know from previous rumors that thewill probably come with a modified version of the Tensor G4 chipset. This should also mean the we can expect most of the new AI features that came with the Pixel 9 series, like the ability to search screenshots, summarize phone calls and generate to-do lists feel like progress toward making our phones easier to navigate.

A larger 5,100 mAh battery is rumored for the upcoming model. This, coupled with the new chipset, is expected to deliver a substantial improvement in battery life. In our Pixel 8a review , the device only achieved 5 hours and 51 minutes, a performance we found disappointing. We're eager to see a significant upgrade in this area.





Google will also be finally changing from the 64 MP main camera that adorned the last two generations to a new 48 MP one. Now, don't let the numbers fool you—more megapixels don't necessarily mean higher quality. In fact, there's some chance this could be the same 48 MP image sensor that Google used for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , which received 9 points more in our Photo Score and 4 points more in the Video Score.



