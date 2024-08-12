Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Time to prove there’s nothing wrong with the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
According to the latest leaks and rumors, at just 10.5mm, the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be much thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 12.1mm when closed and used as a “normal phone”.
That being said, the leaked info says the Pixel 9 Pro Fold should be noticeably heavier than the Fold 6, which is going to put some people (who have to choose between the two) in a weird position.
On the other hand, after having played around with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for a bit, I’d say Samsung has done an excellent job with the weight and, more specifically, the weight distribution of the latest Fold, which (at 240g) doesn’t feel heavy at all. In fact, it feels exactly as light/heavy as my Galaxy S24 Ultra.
As someone who’s spent a little bit of time with foldable phones (I bought and used a Galaxy Z Fold 3, and then sold it), I can confidently say that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely offer a more comfortable and practical user experience compared to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold due to three key differences - overall size, weight and cover screen size.
Not that you have to imagine the thing you’re already doing every day, but just imagine holding your phone up to browse social media or read an article while lying in bed…
With a heavier device like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, your hand and wrist can quickly become tired. In contrast, the lighter Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feel less cumbersome, allowing for longer use without much discomfort. This is especially important for a foldable device.
Then we have the difference in cover screen size…
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's cover screen is said to measure 6.3 inches, and while this might seem awesome at first glance, it can actually pose a bit of a problem for one-handed use. Remember, foldables are quite a bit thicker than traditional slabs, which makes a 6.3-inch screen feel harder to manage with one hand.
Funny enough, the upgraded cover screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also measures 6.3-inches - however, in a very different aspect ratio and width. And while this used to be arguably the biggest disadvantage in a phone like the Fold 5, I’m pretty sure it will actually help the Fold 6 this time around.
A narrower cover screen lets you easily type out a message, scroll through your favorite apps, or even take a quick photo without needing to use both hands. This is a significant advantage in situations where you only have one hand free, like when you’re carrying a bag of groceries or an umbrella.
In a nutshell, the narrower (but now wide enough) cover screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 means that using it with one hand will be easier than using the cover screen on the new Pixel Fold, which is expected to become the largest folding phone on the market.
Overall, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be a huge upgrade over its predecessor and a very exciting addition to the foldable phone market, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (I think!) will turn out to be the more comfortable option most people will choose.
The lighter weight and more practical cover screen size should make Samsung’s Fold a more ergonomic and user-friendly choice for everyday tasks. And for those who prioritize comfort and convenience, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might simply feel like the more (there I say it)... “normal” folding phone.
According to the article from Android Headlines, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to weigh in at a hefty 263 grams, and while this is a big improvement over the nearly 300g of the original Pixel Fold, 263 grams (without a case and protector) are going to be on the heavy side - especially when it comes to everyday use.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be far thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but Google's problems are sold by the gram (again)
Google is going from one of the smallest book-style foldables (with Pixel Fold) to one of the largest. Pixel 9 Pro Fold will become the largest folding phone on the market this year.
See, when it comes to choosing a folding phone, comfort and usability are critical factors that can make or break the experience.
This difference of about 22 grams might sound minor on paper, but it will result in a Pixel 9 Pro Fold that feels less manageable than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in everyday use.
Bulkier Pixel 9 Pro Fold + wider cover screen = not the best combination versus the very well-balanced Galaxy Z Fold 6
Say what you want, but that’s a big upgrade! Sorry… A wide upgrade.
A wider cover screen means more stretching and hand gymnastics to reach different parts of the display with your thumb, which can be particularly challenging if you have smaller hands (like me).
As you can see in my side-by-side collage, it turns out that the cover screen in the Fold 6 is wider than the screen of my iPhone 13 mini (which I use daily). It’s also just as wide as the screen in the Xperia 5V, and far wider than the one in the Fold 5.
Your pockets will like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 much better than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (or iPhone 15 Pro Max)
Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max pocket test... Which one’s the normal phone now? Image courtesy of DigitalTrends.
Finally, I should probably remind you of one seemingly obvious advantage of having/carrying a phone that’s not too wide - but one that many forget… With a folding phone, the cover screen size will affect how the phone feels in your pocket.
A narrower and slightly taller screen, like the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, should fit more comfortably in pockets - especially when you sit down to tie your shoes. On the other hand, the wider and heavier Pixel 9 Pro Fold, could (and most likely will) feel bulkier and less convenient to carry around.
I have a feeling the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the more “normal” not-normal phone compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Do you agree?
