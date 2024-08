Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Time to prove there’s nothing wrong with the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6

10.5mm

Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be far thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 but Google's problems are sold by the gram (again)











See, when it comes to choosing a folding phone, comfort and usability are critical factors that can make or break the experience.



As someone who’s spent a little bit of time with Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely offer a more comfortable and practical user experience compared to the



Not that you have to imagine the thing you’re already doing every day, but just imagine holding your phone up to browse social media or read an article while lying in bed…



Pixel 9 Pro Fold, your hand and wrist can quickly become tired. In contrast, the lighter Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feel less cumbersome, allowing for longer use without much discomfort. This is especially important for a foldable device.







Bulkier Pixel 9 Pro Fold + wider cover screen = not the best combination versus the very well-balanced Galaxy Z Fold 6





Then we have the difference in cover screen size…



The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's cover screen is said to measure 6.3 inches, and while this might seem awesome at first glance, it can actually pose a bit of a problem for one-handed use. Remember, foldables are quite a bit thicker than traditional slabs, which makes a 6.3-inch screen feel harder to manage with one hand.



A wider cover screen means more stretching and hand gymnastics to reach different parts of the display with your thumb, which can be particularly challenging if you have smaller hands (like me).



Funny enough, the upgraded cover screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 also measures 6.3-inches - however, in a very different aspect ratio and width. And while this used to be arguably the biggest disadvantage in a phone like the Fold 5, I’m pretty sure it will actually help the Fold 6 this time around.



A narrower cover screen lets you easily type out a message, scroll through your favorite apps, or even take a quick photo without needing to use both hands. This is a significant advantage in situations where you only have one hand free, like when you’re carrying a bag of groceries or an umbrella.



In a nutshell, the narrower (but now wide enough) cover screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 means that using it with one hand will be easier than using the cover screen on the new Pixel Fold , which is expected to become the largest folding phone on the market.



Your pockets will like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 much better than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (or iPhone 15 Pro Max)





A narrower and slightly taller screen, like the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , should fit more comfortably in pockets - especially when you sit down to tie your shoes. On the other hand, the wider and heavier Pixel 9 Pro Fold, could (and most likely will) feel bulkier and less convenient to carry around.



Overall, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be a huge upgrade over its predecessor and a very exciting addition to the foldable phone market, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (I think!) will turn out to be the more comfortable option most people will choose.



The lighter weight and more practical cover screen size should make Samsung’s Fold a more ergonomic and user-friendly choice for everyday tasks. And for those who prioritize comfort and convenience, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might simply feel like the more (there I say it)... “normal” folding phone.



