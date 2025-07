Motorola Edge (2024) is selling for peanuts at the official store

mid-range phone





Trade-in Motorola Edge (2024): Save up to $350 with a trade-in! $199 99 $549 99 $350 off (64%) Motorola has slashed $250 off the price of its mid-range Edge (2024), bringing it down to $299.99. Trade in your old phone and get an extra $100 discount. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers snappy performance, making it a bargain. Don't miss out! Buy at Motorola



Equipped with a capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to tackle most tasks and even run demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift without any issues.



We could also say it delivers on another major front—the camera department. Sure, it's not among the



As we recently shared, a surprise sale on Amazon lets you score the Motorola Edge (2025) at its best price ever , saving you $110 in the process. This is a phenomenal deal, so if you're hearing about it for the first time and are looking for a new mid-range phone , we suggest you take advantage of it as soon as possible, as there's no telling how long it will last.That being said, if you want to save even more and don't mind going for an older device, the Motorola Edge (2024) is also worth checking out, as it's heavily discounted at Motorola . The manufacturer has cut $250 off this, letting you get your hands on one for just under $300. On top of that, you can save an additional $100 with a trade-in, dropping it below the $200 mark. That's a bargain price given all the value it offers.