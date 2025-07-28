Motorola Edge (2024) is selling for peanuts at the official store

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
A close-up of the Motorola Edge (2024).
As we recently shared, a surprise sale on Amazon lets you score the Motorola Edge (2025) at its best price ever, saving you $110 in the process. This is a phenomenal deal, so if you're hearing about it for the first time and are looking for a new mid-range phone, we suggest you take advantage of it as soon as possible, as there's no telling how long it will last.

That being said, if you want to save even more and don't mind going for an older device, the Motorola Edge (2024) is also worth checking out, as it's heavily discounted at Motorola. The manufacturer has cut $250 off this mid-range phone, letting you get your hands on one for just under $300. On top of that, you can save an additional $100 with a trade-in, dropping it below the $200 mark. That's a bargain price given all the value it offers. 

Motorola Edge (2024): Save up to $350 with a trade-in!

$199 99
$549 99
$350 off (64%)
Motorola has slashed $250 off the price of its mid-range Edge (2024), bringing it down to $299.99. Trade in your old phone and get an extra $100 discount. Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers snappy performance, making it a bargain. Don't miss out!
Buy at Motorola


Equipped with a capable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to tackle most tasks and even run demanding games like League of Legends: Wild Rift without any issues.

Additionally, it delivers a pleasant viewing experience with its 6.6-inch P-OLED display featuring a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, all while its 144Hz refresh rate makes everything feel blazing fast. What's more, the screen supports a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, so you'll see everything clearly at any time of the day.

We could also say it delivers on another major front—the camera department. Sure, it's not among the best camera phones on the market, but its 50MP main snapper takes beautiful pictures for the price. However, there is no telephoto lens on board, so zooming in could result in a loss of detail.

All in all, the Motorola Edge (2024) is totally worth grabbing, especially with the current price cut at the official store. So don’t wait—save now!


Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

