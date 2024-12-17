Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Android jewel Pixel 9 is turning heads after a massive discount

Google's latest Pixel 9 smartphone ranks among the best phones on the market and can now be yours for much less than usual. A seller on Amazon is offering a lovely $184 discount on this handsome fella, letting you snag one with 128GB of storage for just under $615.

Pixel 9 128GB: Save $184!

A seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $184 discount on the Pixel 9 with 128GB of storage. This allows you to get one for just under $615, which is a great deal for this handsome fella. The phone has a sleek design, great performance thanks to its powerful Tensor G4 and 12GB of RAM, and takes beautiful photos. Act fast and save on one today!
$184 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


We suggest you hurry up, though! In addition to scoring this capable phone at one of the biggest discounts we've ever seen for it, you should receive it before the holidays if you place your order now. And don't let the fact that the seller is also handling the shipping scare you, as you'll have time until January 31st, 2025 to return the handset if there is an issue.

As for the phone itself, it's what you would expect from a top-tier Google smartphone. It comes with the latest Tensor G4 chipset and rocks 12GB of RAM. Though the new chip is less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in high-end phones like the Galaxy S24, it still allows our friend here to handle any task with ease. The powerful chip and ample memory also allow it to handle on-device AI features.

But the biggest reason to go for a Pixel phone has always been the incredible camera performance. Just as expected, the Pixel 9 is capable of taking beautiful photos with high detail, boasting a 50 MP main camera and, of course, Google's famous image-processing magic.

It has great battery life, too. Its rather small, 4700 mAh power cell can easily last you the whole day without top-ups.

So, with fast performance, incredible camera capabilities, and a solid battery life, the Pixel 9 is definitely worth your hard-earned cash. That's why you should act quickly and get one at a heavily discounted price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
