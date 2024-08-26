Google blows chance for Pixel 9 line to be the first major Android release with this new standard





Pixel 9 series handset, you probably will be able to find a case that offers a magnet embedded in the back. The vast majority of the phones that have magnets to support Qi2 wireless charging at this point are iPhone models. But you would expect that in a year when Google even replaced the optical fingerprint scanner with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 9 line, we'd see other upgrades like the use of UFS 4.0 instead of UFS 3.1 , and magnetic support for Qi2. If you want magnetic-positioned wireless charging on yourseries handset, you probably will be able to find a case that offers a magnet embedded in the back.









So the question is whether the Pixel 9 line is Qi2 certified or not. Surely using the words "work with" rather than "support" indicates the lack of official Qi2 certification for the line. So far, Android Authority has received confirmation that the regular Pixel 9 model is not Qi2 certified.





Android phone manufacturers, you would think that Google might want to differentiate itself from the Pixel 9 model (not including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold), Google could have continued to follow Apple by adding the magnets to its new phones. Considering that there is some competition between Samsung, Google, and othermanufacturers, you would think that Google might want to differentiate itself from the Galaxy S24 series. And even with its decision to ape Apple by adding a smaller Pro model this year and renaming its largest-screenedmodel (not including theFold), Google could have continued to follow Apple by adding the magnets to its new phones.



Pixel 9 line, the new Samsung Pixel 9 handsets, there might be a good reason for that based on the size of the device. Here's some interesting news. Like theline, the new Samsung Galaxy Ring supports Qi2 but does not have any magnets. Of course, unlike thehandsets, there might be a good reason for that based on the size of the device.



