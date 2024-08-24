Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

All Pixel 9 phones ship with an older, slower storage tech. Are we okay with that?

By
0comments
All Pixel 9 phones ship with an older, slower storage tech. Are we okay with that?
Google has equipped the entire Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with UFS 3.1 storage, despite the faster UFS 4.0 memory being available since before the Pixel 8's release.

The UFS 4.0 standard was announced in mid-2022 and we have been seeing it on flagships since 2023, though admittedly it isn't the default storage protocol.

Having said that, it's one thing for a mid-tier phone or even an entry-level flagship like the standard Galaxy S24 model with 128GB of storage to omit UFS 4.0 but an entirely different thing for high-end phones like the Pixel 9 Pro duo and 9 Pro Fold to ship with UFS 3.1 in 2024. Especially if they are vying for the title of the best phone of the year.

And it's not mere speculation as Google has confirmed that all of its new phones feature the UFS 3.1 protocol.

UFS 4.0 offers double the read speed of UFS 3.1 and 1.6x faster write speed. This translates to hitch-free multitasking and faster app load times.

As Android Authority points out, things other than flash storage specification also impact memory speed, including a phone's phone's chipset and memory controller. The theoretical importance of a new storage tech can't be undermined though, as proved by the fact that the Zenfone 11 Ultra, which boasts UFS 4.0, offers two and three times faster sequential read and write speeds, respectively, than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

While that may sound like a huge difference, you are unlikely to feel it while using a phone, as sequential reads and writes don't matter all that much unless you routinely transfer heavy files or play big Android games. For commonly used apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Maps, even UFS 2.2 will suffice.

The Pixel 9 is fast enough to make the most of a typical 5Gbps (625MB/s) USB 3.0 connection when copying data from the phone to a computer. On the other hand, transferring data to the phone is slower. To get the most out of your UFS 4.0 smartphone, you need a fast USB port on your laptop as well as a speedy SSD.

Recommended Stories
UFS 4.0 is 25 to 45 percent more efficient, so it sucks significantly less power than UFS 3.1. This isn't going to have a perceptible effect on battery life, considering storage only accounts for a small percentage of a phone's overall energy consumption.

It might be tempting for those who regularly transfer heavy files, such as videos, to go for a phone with UFS 4.0 but since most smartphones apply compression, UFS 3.1 can easily handle even 8K videos.

With all that said, I still don't think Google did right by its customers by not going for UFS 4.0. After all, the Pixel 9 starts at $100 higher than the previous generation, and the AI features aren't enough to justify the hike.

Also, these are billed as AI phones, so they'd have benefited from faster storage speeds as this would have allowed for AI models to be quickly loaded into RAM. To make up for the deficiency, the Pro models have reserved 3GB of RAM for AI tasks.

The Pixel 9 will be supported for seven years, and the older storage tech might start showing its age a few years into the ownership. It doesn't help that UFS 3.1 lacks many of the new capabilities of UFS 4.0, such as wear leveling, which is a process that extends the life of solid-state storage devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless