Pixel 8 is listed by the Wireless Power Consortium

While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro aren't expected to be introduced until October, the Pixel 8 visited the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and ended up on its certification website. That's the word from MySmartPrice which notes that the certification reveals (unsurprisingly) that the Pixel 8 will support wireless charging. The listing reveals that the smaller and less expensive of the two flagship models will come with a model number of GKWS6.

Some Pixel fans will not be too pleased to note that the listing shows that the Pixel 8 will feature 12W wireless charging which is the same as found on the Pixel 7. No improvements will be seen in that area. And with support for Qi standard 1.2.4, the Pixel 8 will not have the Qi2 charging standard which would allow the Pixel 8 to charge wirelessly using magnets like Apple's MagSafe feature allows.

Don't panic at the image of the "Pixel 8" used on the WPC's listing of the phone. That is merely a placeholder and renders already seen for the Pixel 8 reveal thinner bezels than what you are looking at when viewing the WPC listing.

The Pixel 8 is certified by the Wireless Power Consortium

The latest rumored specs for the Pixel 8 call for a 6.2-inch OLED display which is a tenth of an inch smaller than the 6.3-inch display utilized by the Pixel 7. The screen will refresh at 120Hz. The phone will be a little more rounded on the corners and the rear camera bar will make another appearance with a 64MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A previous leak of a Pixel 8 case reveals that the phone will have three cameras on the back this year instead of the two seen on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

A 16MP front-facing camera is expected. The Google Tensor 3 should be under the hood and the basic configuration will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on.

Pixel 8 render

The latest rumored specs for the Pixel 8 Pro call for a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1440 x 3120 (QHD+) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Tensor 3 will drive the device with the basic configuration weighing in at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The rear camera bar will feature a 64MP main camera, a 48MP periscope lens telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A front-facing 16MP camera will handle selfies and video chats. A 5100mAh battery keeps the lights on and the phone will have a sensor that takes the user's temperature.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless