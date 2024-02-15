Snag the superstar Pixel 8 at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this awesome phone

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

We already shared with you that Woot currently has an awesome deal on the even more awesome Google Pixel 7 Pro, offering this bad boy for $300 off its price. However, if you prefer to snag one of Google's latest and greatest smartphones instead, feel free to take advantage of the deal you are currently reading.

In addition to its sweet offer on the Pixel 7 Pro, Woot is also currently selling the 128GB version of the Pixel 8 at a charming 23% discount, letting you snag one for $539.99 instead of $699.99. In other words, you'll score lovely savings of $160 on this incredible smartphone if you pull the trigger on this offer.

With Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset under the hood and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 8 offers top-tier performance and can handle demanding apps and games with ease. In addition to that, the Pixel 8 takes stunning photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.5 MP selfie shooter, both augmented by Google's software magic. Moreover, the phone can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

Another area where the Pixel 8 shines is the battery department. It sports a 4575mAh power cell capable of providing 9 hours and 36 minutes of video streaming or 15 hours and 39 minutes of web browsing on a single charge.

While it may not bear the 'Pro' or 'Ultra' designation, the Pixel 8 is real gem and an awesome bargain, especially while enjoying that adorable $160 discount at Woot. So, tap the deal button in this article and fancy yourself a brand-new Pixel 8 at a discounted price through this deal now while you still can!

