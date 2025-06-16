This app will quickly double the intensity of your Pixel's flashlight from 50% to 100%

Last month we had some exciting news for Pixel users. Using a Quick Settings tile and a slider available in Quick Settings, users would be able to control the brightness of the flashlight which they will be able to monitor by viewing a percentage indicator in the tile. If this sounds like the perfect Pixel Feature Drop, it appears that the feature could be released when Google pushes out the September Quarterly Platform Release.





We feel pretty comfortable looking for the new feature to debut in September because it has been discovered hidden inside the recently released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 update which I have installed on my Pixel 6 Pro . However, the feature does not yet run.





Considering that Google typically pays more attention than Apple does to fixing little pain points for customers, it is a little surprising that Pixel users have had to wait so long to see an improvement to the Pixel flashlight. Android phones made by Samsung , Xiaomi, and OnePlus already give users the ability to change the intensity of the flashlight as does the iPhone.





Nail Sadykov, who posts his leaks on Telegram, was able to get the controls showing on the screen of a Pixel device. He took screenshots showing the Flashlight turned off in Quick Settings, and another showing the Flashlight turned on in Quick Settings with a percentage indicator showing the intensity level of the light at 46%. The middle image had a slider for the flashlight titled "Flashlight Strength."







To make the flashlight brighter and increase the intensity of the light, you swipe your finger to the right on the slider. To reduce the intensity of the flashlight, you swipe your finger to the left on the slider. However, there is a strong possibility that the final version of this feature will have controls that don't look anything like the ones that we are seeing now.

Here's the shortcut you've been waiting to read!







Pixel users hope that they don't have to wait for the September Pixel Feature Drop to increase the intensity of the flashlight on their devices because the default setting for the "torch" on a Pixel phone is only a dim 50%. But what if we told you that there is a way to hike the intensity of your Pixel's flashlight right now without having to wait for the update? It's a simple hack and you'll be able to increase your Pixel's flashlight intensity to 100% right now.









