Pixel 8 Pro users find a screen defect that nets them a replacement unit from Google

Settings > Display > Lock Screen and toggling off Always show time and info .

Some Google Pixel 8 Pro users are in line to receive a replacement unit as some users are complaining that the screen on their unit has a pink or yellow hue instead of white. The unwelcome colors appear on the top and or the sides of the screen when the phone is locked. This issue surfaces when the Always On display setting is enabled. Once the screen is unlocked, the color of the screen returns to normal. You can see if disabling AOD helps by going toand toggling off





Pixel 8 Pro units running the stable version of Android 14 QPR1 beta; some are citing this as a sign that the problem is hardware-related and is not a software problem. And because the pink and yellow hues appear on the Pixel 8 Pro and not the Pixel 8 Pro which uses LTPO to lower the refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz depending on the content on the screen. The Pixel 8 does not have this technology.

The issue has appeared on units running the stable version of Android 14 and the QPR1 beta; some are citing this as a sign that the problem is hardware-related and is not a software problem. And because the pink and yellow hues appear on the Pixel 8 Pro and not the Pixel 8, it is possible that the bug may have something to do with the variable refresh rate on the Pixel 8 Pro which uses LTPO to lower the refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz depending on the content on the screen. The Pixel 8 does not have this technology.

When the Pixel 8 Pro display drops to 1Hz, and with AOD enabled, pink and yellow tints appear on the display







Pixel 8 Pro users complaining about this problem online have been able to convince Less active content such as messages, emails, or photographs reduces the refresh rate on the phone and in a dark environment, when the screen goes into low refresh mode, the unwanted tints are more apt to appear. As per Android Police , some of theusers complaining about this problem online have been able to convince Google to send them a replacement unit. And don't forget that the phone was just released about a week ago so it is still under warranty.









Pixel 8 Pro users suffering from this issue would disagree. If this is happening to you call Google and ask for a replacement if you're not happy with your current unit. One Reddit user explained his theory by saying that at 1Hz, it might be hard for the Pixel to display white at 1Hz as other colors could be more dominant. This particular Redditor says, "I am sure it's not a defect - just a limitation of current tech." Mostusers suffering from this issue would disagree. If this is happening to you call Google and ask for a replacement if you're not happy with your current unit.

Don't hang up your call to Google until you get an RMA number and a promise that new unit is coming your way







Another Reddit user sums up the situation perfectly. "It is caused by the display's refresh rate. As soon as the refresh rate turns down to 1hz, which happens a few seconds after the AOD appears, the issue occurs. The darker the ambient light, the more you can see it. Just enter a dark room, turn on AOD, wait for a few seconds, and you can see it, no matter what wallpaper or theme you are using.





Getting a replacement Pixel 8 Pro for this problem is not a sure thing. One Pixel 8 Pro user was told by Google that a pink/yellow tint shift is to be expected. Funny, but we didn't see Google mention that during the Made by Google event held earlier this month to introduce the Pixel 8 line. If you feel that you deserve a new unit, don't give in; keep working up the chain of command until you reach someone who can authorize a replacement unit.



