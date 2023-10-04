Pixel 8 and 8 Pro spec sheets leak online just hours before the official unveiling

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Pixel 8 and 8 Pro spec sheets leak online just hours before official unveiling
We're just mere hours before the official unveiling of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, and leaks are pouring all the info we could imagine ahead of time. The possible pricing just leaked, and now Android Headlines reports about the spec sheets for the two phones, that have also appeared online.

Spec sheets for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro leaked online


The leak is courtesy of Arsène Lupin on X (formerly Twitter), who's sharing today two images with the two phones' specs. Keep in mind that that's not the first time we've heard some of this information, but it serves as a complement to all the already leaked tidbits about Google's next premium phones.

Now, let's see what the leaked spec sheets tell us.

The Pixel 8 will come with a 6.2-inch FullHD+ screen (2400 x 1080), pretty standard for a premium phone, while the Pixel 8 Pro will sport a bigger, 6.7-inch 2992 x 1344 screen. Both will of course be OLED screens with gorgeous colors and deep blacks, and both phones will support a 120HZ refresh rate for smoothness.

We already know the Tensor G3, Google's custom-made chip, will power the two phones. Earlier, its specs leaked as well, so no surprises here either. We have 8 gigs of RAM for the Pixel 8 with 128 or 256GB storage options. The 8 Pro will sport 12GB of RAM, and again 128 and 256GB storage - earlier leaks suggest more storage options for the Pro, but we'll have to wait and see for the official info to know for sure.

As for battery, we have 4,575mAh for the Pixel 8 and 5,050mAh for the Pixel 8 Pro. According to the listings, it should take around 30 minutes to get a 50% charge, and 100 minutes for a full charge, which is definitely not bad, but not too speedy either.


The listings don't exclude camera details, although most of them have already leaked (we even saw leaked photos from the 8 and 8 Pro, allegedly!). We have a 50MP main camera for the Pixel 8, complemented by a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. The Pro rocks a 50MP main, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 4.5x optical zoom. We have 10.5 MP selfie cameras on both.

We also get to know how big each phone will be. Here are the dimensions:
  • Pixel 8: 5.92 x 2.79 x 0.35 inches (150.4 x 71 x 8.9mm) and weighs 6.59 ounces (187 grams).
  • Pixel 8 Pro: 6.4 x 3.01 x 0.34 inches (162.6 x 76.5 x 8.6mm) and weighs 7.51 ounces (213 grams)

We also get Bluetooth 5.3 and Android 14 pre-installed. Now, we're left wondering what else is left for Google to unveil in just some mere six hours or so before the event officially starts.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless