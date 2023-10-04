Pixel 8 and 8 Pro spec sheets leak online just hours before the official unveiling

Spec sheets for Pixel 8 and 8 Pro leaked online

Pixel 8

Pixel 8

As for battery, we have 4,575mAh for the Pixel 8 and 5,050mAh for the Pixel 8 Pro . According to the listings, it should take around 30 minutes to get a 50% charge, and 100 minutes for a full charge, which is definitely not bad, but not too speedy either.







Pixel 8

Pixel 8 : 5.92 x 2.79 x 0.35 inches (150.4 x 71 x 8.9mm) and weighs 6.59 ounces (187 grams).

: 5.92 x 2.79 x 0.35 inches (150.4 x 71 x 8.9mm) and weighs 6.59 ounces (187 grams). Pixel 8 Pro : 6.4 x 3.01 x 0.34 inches (162.6 x 76.5 x 8.6mm) and weighs 7.51 ounces (213 grams)