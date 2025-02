Bonkers discount just made the Pixel 8 Pro a no-brainer, saving you a whopping $400

Pixel 8 Pro





Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $400 on Amazon! $400 off (40%) Get the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage at a jaw-dropping $400 discount on Amazon! Boasting a high-end Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers top-tier performance. In addition, it takes beautiful pictures. Act fast and save today! Buy at Amazon



The high-end



Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Pixel 8 Pro was among the



Its battery life is impressive, with the 5,050mAh power cell providing enough juice to last the whole day without needing a top-up. When it’s time to recharge, the 30W fast charging will have you back in action in about 90 minutes.



With impressive performance, incredible camera capabilities, solid battery life, and a $400 discount, the Pixel 8 Pro is a no-brainer right now. Therefore, be sure to act fast and get one for less today! The high-end Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM on board allow it to deliver top-tier performance. It can handle any task, no matter how demanding. However, keep in mind that it starts throttling after 10 minutes of intense gameplay, so it's not the best choice for mobile gamers.On the flip side, the phone is perfect for users who love capturing every special moment in pictures. With its 50MP main camera, 10.5MP selfie snapper, and Google's impressive image processing, thewas among the best camera phones until the Pixel 9 Pro XL took its place. As a result, it takes stunning, detail-rich photos with vibrant colors and can record videos in 4K at 60fps.Its battery life is impressive, with the 5,050mAh power cell providing enough juice to last the whole day without needing a top-up. When it’s time to recharge, the 30W fast charging will have you back in action in about 90 minutes.With impressive performance, incredible camera capabilities, solid battery life, and a $400 discount, theis a no-brainer right now. Therefore, be sure to act fast and get one for less today!

The Pixel 8 Pro may not be Google 's top-of-the-line phone anymore, but it's still worth going for, even in 2025. Even better, since it falls into the older phones category, this bad boy usually receives massive price cuts that allow you to get one at a bargain price.In fact, you can get this high-end phone for less even now! Amazon is offering a sweet 40% discount on the 128GB version of this handsome fella, letting you get one for just under $600. This way, you'll score a whopping $400 in savings and get a premium phone that usually costs about $1,000 for the price of a mid-ranger. Amazon's promo is definitely one you can't afford to miss, especially given how much thedelivers for its current sub-$600 price.