Still relevant Pixel 8 Pro steals the spotlight with a massive $350 price cut on Amazon

While Pixel users looking to upgrade are probably eyeing the Pixel 9 and its brothers, those looking to score a top-tier Pixel phone at a bargain price are likely considering the Pixel 8 Pro at its current 35% discount on Amazon.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $350 on Amazon!

Get the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage for $350 off its price on Amazon and score one for just under $650. Boasting a powerful Tensor G3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, this phone delivers top-tier performance. In addition, it takes beautiful pictures and comes with a 6.7-inch OLED screen, which offers a pleasant viewing experience. Don't hesitate and save while you can!
$350 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


Thanks to this markdown, you can score one with 128GB of storage for just under $650, saving you a whopping $350. And while the markdown has been offered by a third-party seller, Amazon is handling the shipping. Plus, you'll still have 30 days to return the phone if you're not happy with your purchase. So, there is literally nothing stopping you from scoring a great deal on a truly capable smartphone!

Being a former top-of-the-line phone, the Pixel 8 Pro rocks a powerful Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM that allow it to handle demanding tasks without any issues. That said, we should also note that this isn't the best choice for mobile gamers, as it throttles after around 10 minutes of gameplay, which brings the performance down.

Truth be told, the main selling point of a Pixel phone has always been its camera capabilities, and Google's ex-flagship is no exception. Boasting a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP snapper for selfies, this bad boy takes gorgeous pictures full of detail.

What's more, it can record videos in 4K at 60fps. And with a huge 5,050mAh battery on board, it can get you through the day without top-ups. When it's time to plug it in, the 30W wired charging will have it fully charged in about an hour and a half.

Overall, the Pixel 8 Pro is still great value for money, and we believe it's a steal at $350 off. So, don't hesitate! Get yours at a much more affordable price today!
