The Pixel 8 shines bright once more with a jaw-dropping discount on Amazon

While the Pixel 9 lineup is Google 's latest and greatest, the Pixel 8 is currently a better deal. A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a generous $200 discount on the model with 128GB of storage space, slashing a whole 29% off its price. This means you can get a unit for just under $500 if you hurry and take advantage of this offer now while you can!Equipped with a capable, AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can handle demanding tasks and games without issues.True, it's a bit behind in terms of raw power compared to other top-tier phones like the Galaxy S24 , but the biggest strength of Google's Pixel phones has always been their camera capabilities. That's why thesupports Google's image-processing magic and captures gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main snapper and 10.5 MP front-facing unit.What's more, it can record videos in 4K and then allow you to enjoy what you've captured in incredible quality thanks to its Pro-grade 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support. The screen also has a high 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel fast and responsive. Plus, with a 4,575mAh battery, you'll get up to 9 hours and 36 minutes of media playback or 15 hours and 39 minutes of browsing the web on one charge.Overall, theis still worth going for even in 2025. It packs a punch, takes gorgeous photos, and delivers a great viewing experience with its beautiful 6.2-inch display. So don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score one for a whopping $200 off now!