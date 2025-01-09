Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

The Pixel 8 shines bright once more with a jaw-dropping discount on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Pixel 8.
While the Pixel 9 lineup is Google's latest and greatest, the Pixel 8 is currently a better deal. A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a generous $200 discount on the model with 128GB of storage space, slashing a whole 29% off its price. This means you can get a unit for just under $500 if you hurry and take advantage of this offer now while you can!

Pixel 8 128GB: Save $200!

The Pixel 8 with 128GB of storage is discounted by $200 on Amazon. This lets you grab one for just under $500. Offering fast performance thanks to its Tensor G3 chipset, this phone can handle any task with ease. And with its capable 50MP main camera, it captures beautiful photos. In addition, its 6.2-inch OLED display delivers a great viewing experience. Act fast and save today!
$200 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Equipped with a capable, AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend here can handle demanding tasks and games without issues.

True, it's a bit behind in terms of raw power compared to other top-tier phones like the Galaxy S24, but the biggest strength of Google's Pixel phones has always been their camera capabilities. That's why the Pixel 8 supports Google's image-processing magic and captures gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main snapper and 10.5 MP front-facing unit.

What's more, it can record videos in 4K and then allow you to enjoy what you've captured in incredible quality thanks to its Pro-grade 6.2-inch OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and HDR10+ support. The screen also has a high 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel fast and responsive. Plus, with a 4,575mAh battery, you'll get up to 9 hours and 36 minutes of media playback or 15 hours and 39 minutes of browsing the web on one charge.

Overall, the Pixel 8 is still worth going for even in 2025. It packs a punch, takes gorgeous photos, and delivers a great viewing experience with its beautiful 6.2-inch display. So don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score one for a whopping $200 off now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Pixel 80% charge limit arrived with the December update, but there’s a catch
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Not willing to give T-Mobile an easy pass, attorney sues for avoidable harm to customers
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Leaked renders show off Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 in different shades of blue
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Google's discontinued Pixel Buds Pro are a 2025 bargain hunter's dream at this new record low price
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses
Reserve your Galaxy S25 today and unlock exclusive bonuses

Latest News

Verizon and Samsung's shift to Google Messages set to pay off with MLS encryption on the horizon
Verizon and Samsung's shift to Google Messages set to pay off with MLS encryption on the horizon
What a coincidence: iPhone 16 Pro is too expensive for China's subsidy scheme
What a coincidence: iPhone 16 Pro is too expensive for China's subsidy scheme
Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon
Experience superb battery life with the Garmin Venu 3S and save $100 at Amazon
Google Photos' upcoming tweak could give your favorite people a starring role
Google Photos' upcoming tweak could give your favorite people a starring role
The latest iPhone 17 Air rumors are a breath of fresh air for hardcore Apple fans
The latest iPhone 17 Air rumors are a breath of fresh air for hardcore Apple fans
You can find the OnePlus 13 even when it’s turned off
You can find the OnePlus 13 even when it’s turned off
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless