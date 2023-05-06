Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold

Let’s find out how…





New 64MP camera on Pixel 7a destroys Pixel 6A, Galaxy A54, iPhone SE on paper; matches Galaxy S23 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro in size













First thing first, compared to the 12MP Sony IMX363 in Pixel 6a, the Sony IMX787 is a 2022 sensor that debuted on the ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro (now also found in the beautiful ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra). That makes it about seven years newer than the IMX363 - an age gap that could make a bigger difference than some might anticipate.







The other, arguably more important detail here is that the 64MP IMX787 that’s coming to Pixel 7a will be significantly larger than the 12MP IMX363 found on Pixel 6a. For those who aren’t familiar, we’re not talking resolution but the size of the sensor, which on the IMX787 is 1/1.3 compared to 1/2.55 (smaller is better).



In theory, this should allow Pixel 7a to gather much more light compared to the Pixel 6A (without th indeed for Night Mode); same goes for the Galaxy A54 (1/1.56), and especially the iPhone SE (1/3.60) - Samsung and Apple’s offerings in the price range of the Pixel 7a, which is expected to start at $499.



But here’s where things get even more interesting (and even better)...

The 64MP IMX787 camera coming to Pixel 7a won’t simply surpass the primary cameras in mid-range phones like the Pixel 6a, Galaxy A54,



In practice, this would make the Pixel 7a the mid-range phone with the largest image sensor on the market and ever, which should give photos and videos taken with the $500 device the look and feel of far more expensive smartphone cameras. The benefits of a larger image sensor include but aren’t limited to:



Greater depth-of-field (bokeh), which is the natural blur you get when taking a photo of something from a close distance (without the use of Portrait Mode)

Far greater light-sensitivity (especially compared to the old IMX363 in Pixel 6a), which is crucial when taking photos in mid-low light, indoors or at night

Greater ability to retain vibrant colors in low light - again in result of the the extra light hitting the sensor

Less noise in photos and videos in result of the greater light-gathering abilities

Sharper images and videos in mid-low light (you guessed it…) in result of the extra light coming through the larger sensor - think of it as a window that lets in more light because it’s bigger





Lens flaring during the day and especially at night, which could ruin photos with street lights

Outright bad portrait mode with many cutout errors and overprocessing

Excessive noise in what’s otherwise good video quality

What’s funny is that camera comparisons have shown that the budget Pixel 6a could actually be better in those three aspects than Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro (depending on the conditions), especially when it comes to lens flaring and Portrait Mode edge detection.



Obviously, that’s not thanks to the much smaller sensor in the Pixel 6a, but perhaps thanks to who made this sensor and how Google’s algorithm behaves when equipped with this type of sensor. The GN1 found in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is made by Samsung, while the IMX363 in Pixel 6a is, of course, made by Sony, which is also the manufacturer of the new IMX787 in Pixel 7a.



It’s a happy reunion for Sony and Google that could actually result in the Pixel 7a putting out better photo and video results than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which would be… confusing (since the other phones are more expensive). I guess we’ll have to wait and see, but I’m glad to go on the record and say such a turn of events would not surprise me at all.



In the end, you might’ve noticed that I haven’t talked about resolution, so let’s fix that.

12MP (Pixel 6a) versus 64MP (Pixel 7a) makes for a huge difference in resolution but don’t fool yourself - that’s not because Pixel 7a will be able to take far more detailed photos than Pixel 6a that you can blow up on a billboard. As we know from the Pixel 7, Google restricts high-res sensors to 12MP output via pixel-binning, and doesn’t let you use the full resolution of your camera even if you wanted to.



However, what might prove useful is that such a high-res camera would be able to do something called “sensor-cropping” to give Pixel 7a users 2x “optical quality” zoom - just like phones like the



All in all, Google’s attempt to make the Pixel 7a the biggest upgrade in the Pixel A series lineup ever should not be underestimated. Given all the other upgrades coming to Pixel 7a, such as wireless charging, a 90HZ OLED display, the Tensor G2 flagship chip, 8GB of RAM (and more), Google could’ve easily opted to use the same old 12MP camera from 2017, and no one would’ve been mad or surprised (including me).



However, this massive list of upgrades and attention to cameras show that Google is ready to step on the gas, setting the bar for mid-range phones very, very high (frankly, probably unreachable for Samsung and Apple). A mid-range phone with camera hardware that’s not too far (or identical) with that of $800-1,200 phones is great news for absolutely everyone looking to buy a new phone.



Of course, those looking for a mid-range device will benefit directly, but even people who go for expensive flagships should be happy, as this $500 phone could push the entire industry forward a little bit quicker, and that’s always good!



